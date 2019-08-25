THIS SIDE OF TOWN

School photos were last week and what a hoo-ha over hair-dos it was in our abode.

Master 10 headed out the door first but wouldn't allow a hug for fear of me ruining his finely-coiffed comb-over.

Then it was his sister's turn, who sidled up with her hair paraphernalia.

"So, what's it to be today?" I asked reluctantly, already knowing how our morning ritual would play out.

"I thought I might try an up-high ponytail today because last year you couldn't see it in my photo and I looked like a boy!" she stated.

I don't know if there's something

