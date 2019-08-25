THIS SIDE OF TOWN

School photos were last week and what a hoo-ha over hair-dos it was in our abode.

Master 10 headed out the door first but wouldn't allow a hug for fear of me ruining his finely-coiffed comb-over.

Then it was his sister's turn, who sidled up with her hair paraphernalia.

"So, what's it to be today?" I asked reluctantly, already knowing how our morning ritual would play out.

"I thought I might try an up-high ponytail today because last year you couldn't see it in my photo and I looked like a boy!" she stated.

I don't know if there's something up with her hair or if it's my lack of hairdressing skills, but we always end up with bumps. Miss 10 is the bump police — any sign of a bump and it is pulled straight out and started again.

Well, high ponytails create bumps-galore so I already knew the outcome of this. Sure enough, out it came and we attempted a half-up, half-down ponytail. But no, she detected a bump somewhere central and that was promptly pulled out too.

"I know, I'll just have it down with a head band," she declared, running into her room and coming out with an array.

"Ohhh they just don't look right!" she panicked after trying them all on in front of my mirror.

"Okay, so shall we just settle for the usual ponytail," I sighed, still trying to get myself ready to get out the door.

"Yeah okay, and I'll pull it round for the photo so you can see I have long hair and am not a boy."

"Well, why don't I just do a sideways ponytail?" I suggested.

"No!" she was horrified.

So with the usual boring old ponytail, off we trotted to school, where it was our rostered day for road patrol. But standing there, crossing the girls with their fancy dos, my girl started to look wistful.

"Oh, I wish I had a high ponytail," she lamented.

"But you did and there were too many bumps! Besides, it's too late now, you shouldn't have been so fussy."

"Well I might pull this out mum ... " she warned, just before the bell rang. "So, you shall just have to wait and see what I decide when the photo comes back."

Looking back as we parted ways, I saw her slyly pulling it out. I'm guessing it will be 'splat' hair.