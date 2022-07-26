Barbara MacDonald, Angela Ferster, Rob Soar and Anne Richards set up for the fair. Photo / Tania Whyte.

You're bound to find a book to read this weekend at The Great New Zealand Book Sale in Whangārei.

The Zonta Clubs of Whangārei and Mangakahia Lions are hosting the event, with proceeds going to the supporting charity.

This year is the 29th event and not only are books available for purchase but also a range of DVDs, CDs and jigsaw puzzles.

The club collected thousands of books and pieces from Northlanders for six weeks before the event.

The district project for the past two years is to support grandparents raising grandchildren, said co-organiser Barbara MacDonald.

"We need younger members," MacDonald said.

The organising group this year suffered from Covid, which took down 10 men and four women from the team of volunteers.

Some of the children's books on offer at the Zonta book sale. Photo / Tania Whyte

There are many categories of books on offer this weekend, including fiction, non-fiction, history, biographies, gardening, cooking, war, westerns, wellbeing, art, poetry and music.

Last year the event grossed $47,000 before expenses, with paperback novels and kids' books being the reoccurring quick sellers according to the team.

"We've had more children's books than ever," Zonta vice president Angela Ferster said.

The Zonta Foundation for Women is a global not-for-profit charitable organisation that has been active in New Zealand for 50 years.

The sale is on the corner of Tawera and Porowini Rds, in the former Smith City building).

In previous years the event has been hosted at Forum North, but this year's location allowed books to be stored and organised on-site, instead of being transported twice.

The sale is on Saturday, July 30, 7am to 5pm and on Sunday, July 31, 8am to 3pm.