The couple were overjoyed and grateful – not only to their employers and the bank but also for the overwhelming response to their Facebook post warning others about their ordeal. Offers of financial assistance were “totally unexpected” and certainly not sought but “it’s great to know there’s still some good people out there,” the pair said.

They lost their bank card last Thursday but received a call from the bank soon afterwards saying it had been handed in and was waiting for them to collect.

Because of work commitments, neither could get to the bank before it shut on Friday. They didn’t ask for the card to be cancelled as they knew it would be safe until they could pick it up the following Monday.

However, unbeknown to them, the person who handed the card in had photographed it and on Friday night, had shared the picture to a local Facebook page without hiding any of the card’s details, all of which were designed to be on the back of it.

Kiwibank data shows about 40% of bank frauds and scams currently stem from social media. File picture

It was hard to believe the finder didn’t realise the need to hide the card details from the public, the couple said.

They also questioned why, having already handed the card into the bank on Thursday afternoon, the person even needed to make the post on Friday.

What should have been a simple, well-intentioned, gesture by the card’s finder created “a whole lot of mess”, the couple said.

The experience was a wake-up call, the couple said. They wanted others to know the risk and that lost bank cards should be cancelled and replaced – even if they had been handed in to a bank and even if a temporary hold had been put on the card. There was no guarantee that whoever found the card would not have recorded its details for later use.





A spokesperson for Kiwibank said the case had been referred to police.

“We have made significant investments to combat scams and fraud, including initiatives to raise customer awareness.

“Unfortunately, this type of fraud (where card details are made available online) constitutes a large proportion of card-related fraud – approximately 39% of fraud and scams committed against Kiwibank customers are enabled by social media.

“As the customer (in this case) was not at fault, they have been reimbursed for the fraudulent transactions.”

