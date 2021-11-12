World Kindness Day: Northlanders share acts of kindness that'll warm your heart

Tewairongoa Paniona, 62.

As the Covid pandemic grips the globe, bringing a torrent of clashing ideas and opinions, it's easy to think compassion may be on the decline.

But thankfully today is World Kindness Day to remind us about our capacity for generosity.

Advocate reporter Karina Cooper and photographer Tania Whyte took to the streets in Whangārei to ask Northlanders about the kindest act they've done for someone else or were fortunate enough to receive themselves.

Tewairongoa Paniona, 62, Whangārei

"The kindest thing people do for me is they pick me up and give me a ride when I'm walking home. I like to walk but then I'm going for a wheelchair because I've got numbness in both my legs ... and I have to use a walking stick to get around. I used to drive taxis but I'm not allowed to anymore because of the numbness."

Sheilah Covacich, 79, Whangārei

"The kindest thing I have ever done is bringing my grandmother to New Zealand from South Africa to see her sister, who she hadn't seen for 60 years ... that was in 1968."

Emily Walker-Swan, 20, Whangārei

"The kindest thing anyone has ever done for me, there's been so many kind things, is supporting me with my mental health. Also, telling me about Jesus Christ and his love - that's the best thing that's ever happened to me ... I want everyone to know it's important to be kind and loving to one another."

Mikaera Miru, 68, Tinopai

"A kind thing I did was there was a hitchhiker from Australia, who'd broken his back and never thought he'd be able to walk again, but he came to New Zealand to walk from the bottom to the top and I picked him up from outside of Whangārei and gave him a ride, gave him lunch, and gave him a blessing to send him on his way ... we spoke about his journey and what he was doing ... I've never forgotten him."

Ann Miru, 66, Tinopai

"We met an English guy travelling around Taranaki while we were down there on holiday. I invited him back to our place in Northland if he was ever up this way. He took us up on that offer, came up and stayed ... we took him out to show him all around the place while he was up here."