Locals share their views on the election of Moko Tepania, from left, Tracey Albert, Annie Hilton, Ram Podal and Maryn Ashby. Photo / Peter de Graaf



The election of 31-year-old Kaikohe teacher Moko Tepania to the Far North's top job has brought pride and optimism to his home town.

The Advocate took a walk down Broadway, the main street, to ask locals their views about the district's history-making mayor.

Tracey Albert, Ōhaeawai

"It's awesome to see a bit of Māori in there. He'll see both sides of the story, he'll bring a positive vibe, and bring the community, young and old, together. As a man for the young ones to look up to, I hope he'll bring more respect for the elderly too."

Annie Hilton, Kaikohe

"I'm super-proud of him becoming mayor and I'll support him in any way I can. He's a genuinely lovely young man with a heart for the community and the Far North. I think he'll bring fresh eyes to the role and hopefully bring some change."

New Far North Mayor Moko Tepania on Kaikohe's main street. Photo / Tania Whyte

Ram Podal, Kaikohe

"He's a teacher, an educated person, so I'm hoping we will bring change to our community. He's local, he's young, he's approachable, he will bring innovation and energy. We need to redirect our youth into the right direction. Being a local he knows our immediate needs. He can uplift our community because he is from here."

Maryn Ashby, Ōhaeawai

"I'm all for diversity — you can't be what you can't see — and for him to be local and Māori is really breaking barriers. He's opened the door to Māori and young people. Local government is such a white boys' business club, but he's broken the mould. He's definitely engaged a lot more Māori and got them voting. I just hope people don't take it out on him [when they don't get the changes they want] because it's not all in his powers. Local government is more and more dictated by central government."