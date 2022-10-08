The Women's Rugby World Cup is finally here! Canadian players, from left, Sophie de Goede, Emma Taylor and Olivia Demarchant will take on Japan in today's second match. Photo / Tania Whyte

The wait is over for Northland's taste of the Women's Rugby World Cup as the best female players take to the field in Whangārei today.

Fans have begun to trickle into the Northland Events Centre where Italy and the USA are set to battle it out in the opening match at 12.45pm.

Among those getting into the spirit of things are the parents of USA players Tess Feury, McKenzie Hawkins, Gabby Cantorna, Carly Waters, and Hope Rogers.

Tom and Kim Feury, Jay and Kim Hawkins, Valerie Waters, Margherita and Bernie Cantorna, and Chris Waters travelled across the world to see their daughters play.

USA fans, from left, Tom and Kim Feury, Jay and Kim Hawkins, Valerie Waters, Margherita Cantorna, Bernie Cantorna and Chris Waters are ready for the opening game. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

They are excited to experience New Zealand's rich rugby history and love that rugby has allowed them to travel the globe visiting places they may not have gone to otherwise.

The group, who reckons the USA have done amazingly well to make it here, hope they put in some strong performances.

They tip them for an upset along the way.

"A final against the Black Ferns would be great [...] and anything can happen from there," Tom said.

The fans are being greeted by the sounds of a kapa haka group performing on the field ahead of the opening game.

A local kapa haka group performs for fans starting to fill the stadium ahead of the opening game. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Fans are being given a true Kiwi experience with a traditional kapa haka performance. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The excitement will be further fuelled when celebrated Kiwi artist Ladi6, whose real name is Karoline Tamati, lights up the stage later in the afternoon.

The world cup kicked off in full last night at Eden Park in Auckland where the Black Ferns and Australia put on a nail-biting show.

Black Fern Ruby Tui, centre, celebrates her try with teammates in last night's opening match versus Australia. Photo / Andrew Cornaga: Photosport

While the Ferns' 41-17 win over Australia is impressive on paper, it was a tale of pure grit as the team had to fight back from 17-0 in Australia's favour.

Today promises more of the same as seventh seed Italy vies to dominate fifth seed USA at 12.45pm.

Following in their footsteps will be Japan versus Canada at 3.15pm and Wales versus Scotland at 5.45pm. Tickets for today's triple-header are still available for purchase online at the Rugby World Cup website.

Although showers doused the district earlier this morning, the MetService weather forecast wouldn't dampen the spirits of rugby fans visiting the district.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said clouds are rolling in from the northeast carrying with them some light showers.

"It's not looking like a drenched, wet day," he said.

Temperatures this afternoon are predicted to peak at 17C - 1C shy of the average temperature for early to mid-October in Whangārei.

Corrigan said fans may feel a light breeze clocking up 20 to 25km/h but is only "enough to notice" but not strong.

"It will feel like a normal day in Whangārei weather-wise for this time of year," he said.

Fans at the Northland Events Centre can enjoy a feast of international food available in the Festival Zone.

People are able to bring an empty water bottle to fill up for free at the centre's fountains located in the concourse.

Plenty of delicious food options from around the world are available in the Festival Zone and in the concourse. Free water is available at the fountains in the concourse.

Bars will open at the same as the gates at 11.45am and close halfway through the second half of the last match. People can only pay using eftpos, credit card, and payWave - no cash will be accepted.

The Northland Events Centre has a strict policy on what people are able to bring to the venue. They are small amounts of food for yourself, a small chiller bag, and umbrellas.

But please leave your booze, animals, prams and strollers, takeaways, large backpacks, and picnic chairs at home.

Smoking and vaping is not allowed and footwear must be worn at all times inside the centre.

Anybody who dares to try to take to the field will be evicted and issued a trespass notice.

Getting there

Parking is available on Port Rd, Porowini Ave, Commerce St, Okara Dr, Bascule Park, Cameron St mall, Pūtahi Park, Town Basin, and at the Hīhīaua Cultural Centre.

Free shuttle buses to the stadium and back are available from Kamo, Tikipunga, Onerahi, Maunu, Raumanga, and Ōtangarei.

Buses start at 11.30am to get to the stadium by 12.30pm with a second bus to run after this.

Buses depart the stadium at 8pm and will return to do a second trip.

Kamo/ Tikipunga

Hātea Drive, Mill Rd, Waiatawa Rd, Kiripaka Rd, Paramount Parade, Corks Rd, Station Rd, Kamo Rd, Bank St, Rose St, Walton St, Lower Dent, Port Rd, Okara Drive, Northland Events Centre.

Onerahi

Dave Cullen Dr, Riverside Rd, Onerahi Rd, Church St, Weir Cres, Handforth St, Church St, Onerahi Rd, Old Onerahi Rd, Nottingham Rd, Old Onerahi Rd, Riverside Rd, Lower Dent St, Port Rd, Okara Drive, Northland Events Centre.

MaunuP

orowini Ave, Maunu Rd, Porowini Ave, Porowini Ave, Okara Drive, Northland Events Centre.

Raumanga

Rewa Rewa Rd, Tauroa St, Smeaton Dr, Fairburn St, Kahiwi St, Raumanga Heights Dr, Raumanga Valley Rd, Otaika Rd, Tarewa Rd, Rose St, Tarewa Rd, Porowini Ave, Okara Drive, Northland Events Centre.

Ōtangarei

Keyte St, Jack St, Miro St, William Jones Dr, Holmes Ave, Jack St, Cairnfield Rd, Mains Ave, Kamo Rd, Nixon St, Okara Drive, Northland Events Centre.