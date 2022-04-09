Woman dies in crash near Kaitaia

The crash occurred on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd about 11.30am today. Photo / NZME

A 63-year-old woman has died in a crash near Kaitaia this morning.

The accident occurred about 11.30am on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd when the woman's vehicle went into a three-metre-deep drain and flipped.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said CPR was performed and a rescue helicopter was dispatched to Kaitaia, but she died at the scene.

The deceased was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

Ahipara and Kaitaia fire brigades responded.

An investigator from the police Serious Crash Unit is at the crash scene.

The cause was not immediately clear.

If her death is confirmed as being a result of the crash, rather than a medical event, it will bring Northland's road toll for the year to date to seven.

A mother and son died in a head-on crash near Kaeo last weekend. Three others, two of them children, were critically injured.