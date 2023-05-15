There was a heavy police presence in Peter Snell Drive in Ruakākā after two bodies were found at a house. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A woman has been charged after two pre-school children were killed in the quiet coastal settlement of Ruakākā yesterday.

Police were called to a property on Peter Snell Dr at around 6.25am where two children, aged one and four, were found dead.

The 25-year-old female will appear in Whangārei District Court today charged with two counts of murder.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, of Northland CIB, said the situation was “extremely distressing” for the family involved, as well as first responders who attended the scene.

“Police and Victim Support have been working closely to support all those involved in this tragic event.”

Doell said police would continue to support the Ruakākā community through the “understandably difficult time”. This included a bolstered police presence in the area in the following days.

“We continue to encourage the Northland community to look out for one another and seek further assistance from support agencies if needed.”

Police were unable to comment further on specifics around the case as the matter is before the courts.

The children are the second and third youngsters in the region to die within the last week.

A leading psychology lecturer has urged those affected to help themselves and others through the trauma.

Now is not the time to worry about how they died, or who may be responsible, but to instead focus on helping others through trauma and re-evaluate what’s happening in our lives, associate professor of psychology at Massey University, Kirsty Ross, said.

While investigators spoke to a person of interest shortly after the deaths, police would like to hear from anyone in the area at the time the children were found dead to assist with their inquiry.

Ross said yesterday’s deaths, together with that of Whangārei Boys’ High School student Karnin Ahorangi Petera at Abbey Caves last week, may overwhelm some people.

“People start to question themselves - ‘Should we have seen anything, picked up on anything’ - while looking with the benefit of new information, but that’s not always useful.

“[Figuring] out what happened and how will happen over time with the conclusion of the investigation. For now, it’s important people, especially in close-knit communities, come together and support each other,” Ross said.

She said this could be an ideal time for those in the community who may have been feeling unsafe for a while to come forward and seek help, with community support.

“The incident with the Whangarei Boys’ High student and then what happened in Ruakākā will make people question a lot of things about the community and about themselves, and feel multiple threats and risks in their community. There can be a cumulative effect in trauma situations like these,” Ross said.

Although the incidents at Abbey Caves and in Ruakākā have different characteristics, she said young people passed away in both situations.

“People are already reeling from what happened last week, they haven’t had time to recover, and now [there’s been] the incident in Ruakākā - so that’s an extra reason for people to take care of each other. These incidents can make people re-evaluate what’s happening in their lives,” she said.

Northland police have issued similar advice.

Bream Bay College principal Wayne Buckland said the school was aware of a significant incident nearby and has support systems in place for any of its students who have been affected by the deaths.

“We have informed our Board of Trustees. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as and when needed. We have had no indications of safety issues for our students who are attending school.”

“We have a very good working relationship with the local police, and they have informed us that there are no safety concerns for our students or operations,” Buckland said.

One Tree Point School has offered support to its students that need it and sent love and support to the wider community.

“We are aware of the sad loss of two children in Ruakākā this morning,” principal Shirley Winters wrote on Facebook.

“Our sincere aroha and thoughts are with the whānau and everyone concerned.

“We have support systems in place for any of our tamariki who need it. Please reach out if you have any concerns.”

“The family and community will be reeling and will need support,” Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said.

“This is tragic and shocking.”

Business owners in Ruakākā Town Centre say news of the death of two people on the first trading day of the week is upsetting.

One business owner said the usually quiet area was rocked by such sobering news, but the fact police were not looking at anyone else in relation to the deaths was a relief in some ways. She hoped the police presence would be scaled down as the day progresses.

Speaking to 1News, Ruakākā resident Tui Roman said the family involved had lived in the area for several years.

“It’s devastation. It was a horrible thing to wake up and see on Facebook,” she said. “It’s been hard-felt by everyone in the village. We have a good village. It’s not our village. It’s not our community that does this.”

Support agencies that can help with counselling include: the Women’s Refuge crisis line 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7); the Shine helpline 0508 744 633 (available 24/7); It’s Not Ok, a family violence information line available on 0800 456 450; and you can visit www.youthline.co.nz or call 0800 376 633.



