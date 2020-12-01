Woman arrested after alleged Paihia extortion refused bail

Emergency service personnel inspect what's left of the Holden Commodore after Monday's crash in Moerewa while the Northland Rescue Helicopter waits to fly the critically injured driver to hospital. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Billy-Joe Witehira, 35, was arrested in Paihia shortly after an incident at the ASB in which she and a co-offender allegedly tried to force a man to withdraw money from an ATM.

She has been charged with kidnapping along with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a restricted firearm after police said they found two loaded guns in her Audi.

Appearing in Kaikohe District Court today, she was remanded in custody until December 14 when she intends to again apply for bail, this time by audiovisual link from prison.

Her 22-year-old partner and alleged co-offender was critically injured about an hour later when he crashed at high speed into a tree and concrete fence posts outside the Affco freezing works in Moerewa.

He was not being chased by police at the time.

He was believed to have suffered severe neck and spinal injuries and was flown to Whangārei Hospital. He has since undergone surgery.

A Northland District Health Board spokeswoman said he was in a stable condition yesterday in a ward.

The man, a member of the Tribesmen gang, is believed to be under police guard.

He was initially charged with breach of bail but more charges are expected.

The Paihia ASB was open for business as usual soon after yesterday's incident.