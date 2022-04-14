Pat and Doris, residents at Shalom Aged Care in Kensington, have been busy making Easter treats for the children of Whangarei.

Easter egg hunt

Residents at Shalom Aged Care in Kensington have been busy making Easter treats for the children of Whangārei. The residents have put together small plastic eggs filled with balloons, a mini chocolate egg, jelly beans, stickers and a note. The Easter egg hunt will kick off on Sunday, with three-year-old Onerahi resident Zachary Shaw hiding 75 eggs around Mair Park playground. Youngsters can try their luck finding the treats from 11am.

National One Day Eventing Champs

Northland is getting set to host The National One Day Eventing Champs on April 16 and 17. World-class course designer Mike Etherington Smith, Auckland course designer Chris Ross and Olympic gold medalist Blyth Tait helped design a new four-star cross-country track. Upgrades to the facilities at Barge Showgrounds in Whangārei are also being carried out to make this a highlight of the Eventing calendar, thanks to generous grants from Pub Charity, Oxford Trust and TAB NZ. Riders and supporters will be present from across New Zealand. The National One Day Championship titles will be awarded at 4 Star (Forest Gate Trophy), 3 Star (Waiteko Trophy), 2 Star (Ferndale Trophy), and 1 Star (Tait Trophy) level, and non-championship 1.05m and 95cm classes will also be running.

Wildlife sanctuary Easter fun

The Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary Easter weekend is shaping up to be a roaring success, with games and activities such as giant Jenga, noughts and crosses and giant connect four, local bands, raffles and a sausage sizzle fundraiser on April 16 and 17. Sunday will also host an Easter egg hunt, along with a jumping castle, face painting and a scavenger hunt with prizes. Tours of the big cats will be running on both days. Visit www.bigcats.co.nz for details.

Art for Easter

Art lovers can check out creative local works at this year's Whangarei Heads Arts Trail on April 16 and 17 from 10am to 5pm. More than 40 artists, including painters, photographers, glass artists, weavers, sculptors and multi-media artists, will be participating in the event, which stretches 35kms from Onerahi to Whangārei Heads, and is held within community halls and home studios. Maps will be available from local food outlets, community halls and studios along the trail, and online at www.whangareiheadsartstrail.org.nz. While vaccine passes are no longer required, face masks are still needed for indoor settings while hand sanitising is a good safety measure. For more information go to whangareiheadsartstrail.org.nz/ or check out Whangārei Heads Arts Trail on Facebook.

Active Easter Hunt

The Active Attitude Easter Hunt and Egg-ercise will keep kids aged five to 11 busy on Saturday afternoon. From 3pm to 4pm kids can explore the Active Attitude gym to hunt for Easter treasures followed by fun physical activity challenges and exercise to music. The gym is located at 9 Commerce Street, Whangārei. Tickets cost $20 per child. Visit activeattitude.co.nz to register.