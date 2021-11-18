Whangārei's Oruku conference centre proposal attracts more than 5000

More than 5000 submissions have been received on Whangārei's $136 million Oruku conference centre proposal.

A record number of submissions have flooded into Whangārei District Council on controversial plans for ratepayers to part fund the Oruku Landing conference centre in the city.

Whangārei District Council (WDC) received 5211 submissions about the proposed centre by the 5pm on Thursday submission deadline – equivalent to just under three per cent of Northland's entire population. The submissions flowed into the council in just one month, at more than 500 a day at times.

Emily Thompson, WDC manager democracy and assurance, said this was thought to be the most number of submissions the council had ever received on an issue.

She said submissions were being processed and would be posted on the council's website over the weekend.

Thompson said it was too early to tell how many submissions were for or against the facility.

The submissions come ahead of WDC's councillors on Friday deciding whether or not to commit ratepayers to up to $70 million in rates towards paying for the facility, an up to seven per cent extra rates rise and underwriting project cost overruns. This is in time to meet the Government's November 30 funding uptake deadline for a $60 million taxpayer contribution towards the $136 million centre.

If WDC decides to proceed, it will also be committing Far North, Kaipara and Whangārei ratepayers to paying extra for the facility through a 1.4 per cent Northland Regional Council (NRC) rates rise. NRC is putting $6 million into the proposed facility.

Submission numbers dwarf those of WDC's 2021-2031 Long Term Plan, which received 2886 submissions – and came into effect just four months ago. Going ahead with the centre would mean a rare amendment to the Plan.

Thompson said the conference and events centre's 1780 submissions received before the WDC November 4 announcement its cost had gone from $123 million to $136 million – after public consultation began on October 18- would still be valid.

Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai said she expected strong debate when the matter was considered by councillors next week.

The first meeting to consider the centre is on Wednesday when a summary analysis of the issues and options raised by the submissions is considered. The Friday meeting on whether or not to go ahead with the centre via an amendment to the council's 2021-2031 Long Term Plan follows.

Mai said matters raised in all submissions would be taken into account.

"Submissions closed on Thursday. These will be processed over the next few days, in time for our meetings next week where I am sure there will be strong debate," Mai said.

Meanwhile, only a handful of members of the public, will be able to attend the meetings in Forum North's council chamber, due to strict Covid-19 space management requirements.

However, expected strong public interest means the meetings will be livestreamed to up to 120 people in Forum North's Exhibition Hall, subject to Covid-19 spacing requirements.

The meetings will also be livestreamed through Facebook and the council's website www.nrc.govt.nz with a recording also posted online afterwards.