Janette Vallance is urging the public to take advantage of their grand opening in style with activities lined up during the Easter weekend. Photo / Michael Cunningham

An Easter egg hunt, face painting and prize giveaways are among an action-packed programme in store for visitors at the Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary during the upcoming long weekend.

In honour of the sanctuary's grand opening of its new upgraded facility, the park's management will celebrate in style and people of all ages are urged to be part of the action on the Saturday and Sunday of Easter Weekend.

"We've had lots of guests visit the lions, tigers, leopard and cheetahs since we opened quietly in December last year, and we're delighted to see the cats have adapted well to being public-facing again," facility operator Janette Vallance said.

"We're happy now to give them a little something extra to watch, and our visitors a little something more to see by staging an official grand opening."

On Saturday, she said visitors could expect music, sausage sizzles, food trucks and loads of prizes and giveaways.

On Sunday, it would be all about kids, with an Easter egg hunt, face painting, a bouncy castle, and more prizes and giveaways.

"There'll be activities all day Saturday and Sunday for real kids, kids who are nearly grown-ups, and for those who identify as grown-ups. Hanging out with the big cats during the grand opening will be the prime activity in Whangārei.''

The sanctuary will be closed on Good Friday while normal tours resume on Easter Monday.

Normal entry fees apply for activities during the Easter long weekend.

The world's fastest land animal is among attractions at Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo / Tania Whyte

Vallance said twilight tours and events were recently introduced at the sanctuary and these proved popular with people who'd like to do something different to entertain their guests, partners or both.

The Twilight Tour on Saturday night give you entry to the park just before dark, you get to see a feed at night of lions or tigers, then continue the tour by torchlight past lionesses, tigers and the black leopard.

The sanctuary will host Cub Club youngsters. It's an educational club for children aged five to 14 on the fourth Sunday of each month.

It provides activities for youngsters interested in learning about big cats. Keeper For A Day (12- 14yrs) and Keeper Assistant (15-16) programmes designed to run in the school holidays are also being launched.

The charge for keeper assistant is $350 and $400 for keeper for a day and includes food and drinks during the break.

Membership for Cub Club is $96 for 12 months and can be purchased via book.bigcats.co.nz.