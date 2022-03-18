The GiraGlob is an innovative, rotating outdoor structure that seats up to seven people. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A living reminder of "living in a bubble" has popped up on the Hatea Loop in Whangārei.

Thursday morning welcomed the GiraGlob 0001 - a rotating shelter sculpture that's a world-first and located at Bascule Park on the Hātea Loop.

This innovative, rotating outdoor structure seats up to seven people.

The novel sculpture enables users to change direction and provides cover from the elements, but mostly, the bright blue bubble just stands out of this space.

New Zealand art and design collective Lgop - founded by artist Suza Schiele and concept and design developer Warwick Bell - created the concept of the GiraGlob.

The new social sculpture is expected to enable social interaction and creative expression.

The GiraGlob prototype was a result of a five-year collaboration between Creative Northland, R&D putea (funding) from Northland Inc, and Whangārei District Council.

As soon as the structure hit the ground, Whangārei residents jumped on to the comment section of Whangārei District Council's Facebook post and welcomed the GiraGlob with mixed emotions.

One said it was "exciting news" and others wondered if it would become a "kissing spot".