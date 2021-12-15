Whangārei yachties celebrate new Town Basin look with classic boat show

Whangārei yachties to celebrate new boardwalk with classic boat show this weekend. Photo / Julia Czerwonatis

Whangārei boaties are polishing their yachts this weekend to celebrate the Town Basin's new look with its revamped boardwalk.

This Saturday and Sunday, the Black Ball Yacht Club will be showing off around a dozen classic vessels, the oldest yacht being 110 years old.

Club commodore David Irvin said the club wanted to celebrate the new walkway past the Canopy Bridge since construction delays have seen the grand opening of the Hundertwasser Art Centre and the adjacent park postponed.

The classic boat show coincides with the Bright Lights in the City, a trail of light installations organised by Whangārei District Council.

"We hope to make the classic boat show an annual event," Irvin said.

David Irvin, left, of the Black Ball Yacht Club, is hoping to make the boat show annual event. Photo / John Stone

He explained that a classic boat in the traditional sense is at least 50 years or older.

However, they have some younger vessels in their fleet that are built in a classic design, including one boat that was handcrafted by a Whangārei local who made everything by hand, down to the smallest bronze fitting.

The yacht has completed a circumnavigation.

Irvin said the boats are only on display and not to be boarded by visitors this year because floating docks that offer safe access to the yachts are yet to be installed.

The new boardwalk replaced parts of the old seawall. Photo / Julia Czerwonatis

The previous seawall and boardwalk were due to be replaced last year, and the revamp was part of the ongoing constructions works of the new Town Basin park between the Canopy Bridge and the Hundertwasser Art Centre.

While the opening of both the park and the art centre has been delayed to early next year, the public gained access to the boardwalk last week.

The classic boat show and Bright Lights in the City will be the last major Christmas event after Live Music on the Loop and Santa in the City, together with the Santa parade, were cancelled.

About a dozen classic yachts and launches will be on display this Saturday and Sunday. Photo / Tania Whyte

The weekend event will also be one of the few chances to see classic boats up close for a while, with the Russell Boating Club's Tall Ships and Classic Invitational race also being canned in the new year.

The race, held in early January, is normally Northland's biggest get-together of historic sailing vessels, with boats dating as far as the late 1800s.

The club is considering an alternative event less likely to be affected by Covid restrictions.