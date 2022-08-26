Award-winning photographer Kirsty Joy in her studio on Bank Street, Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

A Whangārei photographer snapped up a top accolade at a national award ceremony that recognised the best in the wedding industry.

Kirsty Joy Photography was the only Northland-based business to win an award at the New Zealand Wedding Industry Awards 2022 in Rotorua.

She was one of the night's big winners as she walked away with the country's Outstanding Wedding Photographer award.

"When I started photographing weddings five years ago I would have never believed I would be where I am now and I've met the most amazing people along the way," said Joy.

One of Kirsty Joy's wedding photographs that earned her an award at the NZ Wedding Industry awards. Photo / Kirsty Joy

Out of her comfort zone is where Joy said she finds her growth and this award is a recognition of that.

"Sometimes you lose your mojo and you feel like you're maybe not going in the right direction.

"So when you get that kind of confirmation in the way of awards it really makes you feel like okay, I'm doing the right thing in the right way," she said.

Joy began taking photos as a hobby in 2013 when she lived in Australia. It wasn't until she moved back to New Zealand that she decided to turn her passion into a business.

"I had my second child and thought, well, this is something that I love doing and I can be flexible with my kids with it.

"I moved up to Northland in 2018 and business kind of just grew from there."

Kirsty Joy with her photography award at her studio on Bank Street, Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

Joy began to use her creative skills to try to help others after she got her own studio space on Bank St in Whangārei.

"I really found a love for photographing women and finding out about their journeys," she said.

Joy is also studying psychology and said she is able to connect her passion for the subject with photography through capturing images of women.

"Photos for most of them are part of their personal growth and finding their self.

"Some ladies may have been through domestic violence and it's about claiming their bodies back, so that's really special."

Joy shoots around 25 weddings a year and then two to three shoots in her studio a week.

Wedding photography is a cathartic break for Joy in between her women-focused shoots.

"Women's empowerment photography takes so much of you, you've got to be quite high in your energy and vibes and although it's amazing it's quite draining."

Kirsty Joy recently won a silver award from IRIS (NZ photo awards) for this photo. Photo / Kirsty Joy

Behind the lens, Joy's goal of empowerment continues online in a Facebook group she created.

"I have a private group as well called Kirsty Joy's empowerment lounge and that's a safe place for women to share their images from their photoshoots and talk about anything they want to talk about."