Whangārei Walk-In Wardrobe clothing sale crowded with buyers

The Walk-In Wardrobe event attracted more than 500 people and almost all the 1000-plus items were snapped up.

Many people in Whangārei will be stepping out in new threads this week after the Walk-In Wardrobe event over the weekend was a resounding success.

More than 500 people attended the event, including women supported by organisations such as Women's Refuge and Emerge Aotearoa (emergency housing organisation). It was run by Dress For Success (DFS) Northland as a clothing giveback using their overflowing stocks in response to the rising community need as a result of Covid-19.

DFS Northland manager Krystal Wojnowski said after almost all the 1000-plus items of clothing, shoes and accessories were snapped up for koha, the charity raised more than $3500 on the day.

"Donations raised from 60 cents to $60 with everyone's generosity which meant we raised over $3500 on the day – completely unexpected."

Clothing stocks are donated by individuals, companies and organisations so the DFS team can support women to dress professionally and confidently as they take a first step into their new future. However, every now and then, stocks build up.

In the past, these items have been redistributed through online clothing sales but, this year, due to current and future hardship being felt in communities from Covid-19, the team wanted to re-gift the clothing back to the community.

Wojnowski said the first hour was "very hectic" so items were limited to five per person, but this was lifted for the rest of the day. Remaining clothing went to The Global Network Charity, which has an op shop in John St with proceeds going toward hot lunches in low decile schools.

The DFS wardrobe still has plenty of items after many people spent lockdown clearing their closets.

Wojnowski said, "I was really thankful for the way the community supported the Walk-In Wardrobe. People donated clothing, their time and showed up to shop. Everyone was so grateful, which makes you feel like you're putting on a great event."

She added it is likely the event will repeat next year.