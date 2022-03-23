Hoon Kim set up his eco-friendly, 3D toy company dodoland in Whangārei. The company has won an international Red Dot Design award.

Hoon Kim set up his eco-friendly, 3D toy company dodoland in Whangārei. The company has won an international Red Dot Design award.

Eugy, an eco-friendly 3D paper puzzle brand owned by dodoland, won over the international jurors to receive a distinction in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022.

The Red Dot Design Awards are an internationally recognised symbol of design excellence with categories for international product design, branding and communication, and design concept. Dodoland's Eugy was awarded in the international product design category.

Dodoland head designer Rim Kim said designing a Eugy is challenging as it requires a complicated process and collaboration.

''I am honoured to receive this award, but I don't think this is only for me, as a designer, but for all of the team members in dodoland and our partners who give me knowledge and inspiration.

"Eugy's design keeps evolving and it will become more and more eco-friendly. I hope all our Eugy fans can share the joy with us and look forward to what comes next.''

Dodoland founder Hoon Kim said that since establishing the company, it had been consistently pursuing the core values for its products.

''Our core values are 'goodwill towards nature and life, refined quality and beautiful design'. I am thrilled that our beautiful design is now recognised by winning such a respected international design award and I am excited to share the news with all our partners, distributors and supporters worldwide.''

As the winner of Red Dot Product Design 2022, Eugy will be published in the Red Dot Design Yearbook and presented in the winners' area on the Red Dot website and other exhibitions.

One of the Eugy 3D toys that won Whangārei company dodoland an international award.

Founder and CEO of Red Dot awards Professor Peter Zec said the international jury assessed a considerable number of products this year, with a record number of companies and design studios facing the professional judgment of experts.

"In an evaluation process lasting several days, the entries from all over the world were scrutinised in detail and assessed in terms of their design quality and degree of innovation."

The international jury awarded Eugy for its "sought-after seal of quality to products that feature an outstanding design".

Dodoland's collectible toy brand Eugy has a precise 3D design, which has been recognised by the international design award, made with sustainable materials using a unique patented structure.

Eugy has more than 80 models in its range and is available in more than 31 countries. The toy brand rooted in New Zealand is now stocked through major toy retailers across the globe, as well online stores such as Amazon. Dodoland's range of collectibles has a focus on educating children about the wildlife that the puzzles represent, as well as the environment they live in.