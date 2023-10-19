Izabella Thompson and hairdresser Harman Brar from Excel Hair in Te Kamō. Photo / Tania Whyte

Nine-year-old Izabella (Bella) Thompson has been growing out her hair for more than a year just so she can chop it all off.

Her long locks will now become part of a wig, thanks to a brave decision to donate her hair to Dunedin-based Freedom Wigs.

Cheered on by her proud parents and school, she’s managed to raise over $1000 for Auckland’s Starship children’s hospital alongside her hair donation for Freedom Wigs in a bid to help others.

Bella Thompson and hairdresser Harman Brar from Excel Hair show Bella's locks before the big chop. Photo / Tania Whyte

At midday on Thursday, Bella sat in the hairdresser’s chair and watched as her two plaits were cut off, leaving just inches of hair but a huge smile on her face.

“I’m feeling really happy that I’m giving other people the chance to be just like me,” she grinned. When asked if she felt nervous at all, she shook her head and instead said she felt “excited”.

Hairdresser Harman Brar from Excel Hair shows Bella Thompson her finished look. Photo / Tania Whyte

Parents Hana and Mitch watched on proudly as Hana explained that helping others comes from the family.

Hana’s mother’s side has always worked in charity - specifically for Auckland City Mission, and dad Mitch founded the Men Tall Health Club Charitable Trust.

But even though helping others runs in the blood, Bella’s decision follows on from other selfless acts.

For her eighth birthday, she didn’t ask for presents - she asked for cat and dog food to donate to the SPCA.

“She just likes helping people,” Hana said.

Dad Mitch explained Bella was inspired to donate her hair for a wig after seeing a family member do the same in England.

Hana found Freedom Wigs after a colleague with alopecia shared the brand. Bella has been growing out her hair for around 18 months since.

After her hair was cut, Bella ventured to her school, Hurupaki Primary School, in time for their assembly, where principal Danny Clarkson shared the reason behind the school’s mufti day and said $568 had been raised from school donations for the cause.

Izabella Thompson shows her schoolmates her new cut. She will donate her hair to be made into a wig. Photo / Tania Whyte

Photos of Bella’s hair were featured on a slide show and a collective gasp was heard from the whole school as they saw just how long her hair had been as it sat atop a zip-lock bag.

Mum and dad watched on again, both reduced to proud tears.

By now, Bella’s hair will be in its zip-lock bag heading to Freedom Wigs in Dunedin, and the over $1000 raised through her hair-cutting initiative and the school mufti day will go to Starship.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie recently graduated from Massey University and has a special interest in the environment and investigative reporting.



















