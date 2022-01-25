Klay and Cody Rouse (back) are coaching, front, Luca and Casey Taylor for the upcoming national wakeboarding competition at Adrenaline Adventure Park. Photo / Tania Whyte

Klay and Cody Rouse (back) are coaching, front, Luca and Casey Taylor for the upcoming national wakeboarding competition at Adrenaline Adventure Park. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei siblings coaching another pair of young siblings are all set to take New Zealand cable wakeboarding to a new level.

Casey Taylor, 15, and Luca Taylor, 13, are being trained in cable wakeboarding by their coaches and former prize winners of national competition Cody and Klay Rouse for the last two years.

Adrenaline Adventure Park owners Cody and Klay are excited for their cable wake park to expand and become New Zealand's first full-size cable system, for young riders to have better opportunities at learning the "up and coming" sport.

The park is also hosting the NZ IWWF cable wakeboarding nationals on March 26-27 for the second consecutive year.

In a poll taken from all the riders in the country, more than 95 per cent chose Hukerenui's wake park to host the competition.

Cody Rouse (top), and down, Luca Taylor, 13, Klay Rouse, and Casey Taylor, 15, prepare for NZ IWWF cable wakeboarding nationals 2022. Photo / Tania Whyte

Cody aspires to start a New Zealand wakeboarding team, which will be the first in the country and says it will help create a path for young riders.

"We want to hold wakeboarding events, competitions and basically give the young riders a chance to do what we once dreamed of. We would have killed to have a place like this while growing up.

"This will provide new riders with world-class facilities to become athletes."

Klay said the young siblings were showing amazing potential and pushed senior riders to get better.

"It is actually scary how young they are, have a long career ahead of them, and they are already so good.

Klay Rouse says New Zealand has great athletes but lacks facility. Photo / Tania Whyte

"We have great athletes but we lack facilities. We have been athletes from a young age and it always comes down to the same thing that yes, it is cool, but – one, there is no funding, and two, you lack other coaches, riders.

"If we get some funding, we would love to take our riders overseas for more competition and exposure.

"Casey is very close to becoming the top female riders in the world, not just New Zealand. I reckon she will take wakeboarding to a whole new level. Similarly, with Luca, he is 13 and already has the potential to win the open category."

Casey won the open women category, making her the top female rider in New Zealand, while Luca Taylor won the under 18 men's category in the nationals last year.

Cody said a full-size cable system will have five towers and it will circle the water park, with multiple boards able to ride at the same time.

"We have got so many providers who are willing to come to New Zealand as soon as borders open up and compete with us.

"They want to come but they also need a full-size system because that is where championships are held. And since ours will be the first in New Zealand, we want to make it world-class.

"I think we will be the ones creating opportunities in wakeboarding here.

"There are great opportunities worldwide and it's one of the fastest-growing sports in the world and it has been for quite some time."

Cody Rouse aspires to create new opportunities in New Zealand wakeboarding. Photo / Tania Whyte

Cody, 30, and Klay, 27, are both so passionate about wakeboarding that they want to create the groundwork for wakeboarding in NZ so once they retire, they can pass on to the young riders and create a legacy for wakeboarding.

NZ IWWF (International Waterski and Waterboard Federation) cable wakeboarding nationals started in 2016.

With regards to training another sibling pair, Cody said it brought back many memories.

"As siblings, we have always been super competitive, and it's good because you are pushing each other all the time. And Luca and Casey have the same level of competitiveness. They are constantly challenging each other."