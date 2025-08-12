The language assistant was confronted by two teens on this walkway in Onerahi. Photo / Brodie Stone

A Whangārei school was shocked to learn a staff member was robbed in broad daylight by a pair of teens reportedly armed with a weapon.

A Mandarin language assistant from Onerahi School was about 700m from her work when she was confronted by two male teens about 3pm.

Police reported the teens, believed to be between 14 and 16, had approached her after she had entered a walkway from Ross St that led to Glover Pl.

Whangārei area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said the pair, dressed in black, presented a weapon to intimidate the woman before stealing her bag.

Pilmer confirmed the weapon was not a firearm.