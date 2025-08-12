Advertisement
Whangārei school staff member robbed by teens; police seek witnesses

Brodie Stone
The language assistant was confronted by two teens on this walkway in Onerahi. Photo / Brodie Stone

A Whangārei school was shocked to learn a staff member was robbed in broad daylight by a pair of teens reportedly armed with a weapon.

A Mandarin language assistant from Onerahi School was about 700m from her work when she was confronted by two male teens about 3pm.

