Onerahi School posted on its Facebook page, saying the language assistant’s bag contained her laptop, wallet and personal items.
“The laptop contains her important University study and this cannot be replaced.”
The teens fled on foot toward Ross St.
Pilmer said the woman was physically unhurt and had made her way home before police were called.
“This is not something we will tolerate as a community.”
Pilmer said police were sent to Onerahi but were unable to find any males that matched the teens’ description.
Onerahi School condemned the incident, saying it was “shocked and saddened”.
The school asked for people to keep an eye out for the woman’s possessions, and for anyone with information to contact the school or police.
Police had been speaking to witnesses and were also canvassing for CCTV footage.
“We ask anyone who saw two young men in the area at the time to contact us as part of enquiries,” Pilmer said.
He encouraged the public to remain vigilant and quickly report any suspicious behaviour.
Information can be provided to police by calling 105 using the reference number 250811/8267 or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Onerahi School declined to make any further comments about the incident.
Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.