Raumanga stabbing victim Shayden Perkinson’s loved ones marched through the rain side by side with a band of Whangārei residents concerned about crime.

Around 150 people took part in Sunday’s peaceful hīkoi organised by Whangārei Stand Up in the wake of Perkinson’s death on April 15 at the Gull service station in Raumanga.

Among the crowd were notable leaders Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo, Whangārei MP Dr Emily Henderson, and New Zealand First candidate for Northland Shane Jones.

While Henderson and Jones have both previously spoken out about remedies to crime, they and Cocurullo maintained a low profile throughout the march.

Cocurullo said local leaders were to listen rather than to speak.

Unmissable was the poignant catalyst for the day - Perkinson. His whānau and friends wore remembrance t-shirts in his honour that matched large flags adorned with his photo and waved in the air.

Shayden Perkinson's loved ones, alongside hīkoi organiser Zee Tana, wave flags in the late man's honour. Photo / Michael Cunningham

One of the demonstration’s four organisers, Zee Tana of Whangārei Stand Up said the peaceful protest was not only a moment to stand in solidarity but to honour Perkinson’s whānau and to make community concerns heard.

“This an opportunity for us to not only speak about what we are experiencing but to set a wero, to hold accountable those that will allow us the opportunities to be able to influence at the big table - the central government table, at the marae table.

“But also for us to start talking about this because we can’t do this at home because then nothing happens, it’s not enough. Not another son needs to pass here in Whangārei because of that.”

Whangārei Stand Up member and demonstration organiser Zee Tana. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Stand Up co-founder and demonstration organiser Raquel was moved by the number of people of all ages and backgrounds who marched from the Hihiaua Cultural Centre to Pūtahi Park in the town basin.

“It means a lot to us and our town. For the community to come together and try and make change and support our youth is really quite emotional,” she said.

Raquel, who did not want her last name used, said the community needed to act now to ensure the safety of future generations.

“When I was growing up we could walk the streets, we could feel safe, we didn’t have social media, we could do what we could but we don’t have that freedom now.

“Enough is enough. We want to make it how it used to be. Make that change, make it easy for everyone to be able to go to the supermarket, go to the ATM. It means a lot.”

A safer community for Whangārei’s youngsters is what drove long-time resident Denyze Bignell to march on Sunday.

When asked why she was taking part, she pointed to her two nieces - 5-year-old Zaiyah and 7-year-old Raquel.

Denyze Bignell with her nieces, from left, Zayiah, 5, and Raquel, 7.

“We need a safer community. We need to be able to walk to the shops and be safe to go there and get home. Tamaraiki they need to be safe too.

“You have to worry, there is a bit of fear around now and living in fear is not how anyone should be living,” Bignell said.

She had noticed a lot of changes within the community - a shift from greeting familiar faces to more often encountering strangers.

Once marchers reached Pūtahi Park they listened as Perkinson’s whānau shared their experience and the grief-stricken road ahead. Speaking also were several community figures, such as Phil Paikea, who shared their viewpoints on crime and its solutions.

Former MP Jones was the final speaker, however, organisers asked him to come without a prepared speech. Instead, Jones was instructed to listen to the messages shared, publicly summarise the key points raised, and deliver a rough action plan and timeline.