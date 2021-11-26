Whangārei nurse Coral Waipo has received a $20,000 scholarship New Zealand Health Group to help improve Māori healthcare outcomes

A Whangārei nurse is one of five to share $20,000 ini scholarships to help improve Māori healthcare outcomes.

Coral Waipo, a nurse who works with Māori, is one of five aspiring health sector workers who have been awarded a scholarship by New Zealand Health Group to help complete their study.

Other recipients are from Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki and Auckland.

Waipo said the scholarship provides the opportunity to complete her Master of Nursing next year, which will open pathways into further academic study and workforce development opportunities.

"Being awarded this scholarship acknowledges the support I have received in my journey from my partner, whānau and the many inspirational Māori leaders that have walked alongside me," she said.

Waipo said that being in leadership can be confronting and often an uncomfortable space to stand in at times.

"I've leaned on excellent Māori nurse mentors to guide and awhi me. Postgraduate study at the University of Auckland has also supported me to challenge and disrupt the status quo so that I can develop the necessary skills, knowledge, and expertise to support the growth or our Māori health workforce and the development of our entire nursing workforce to be accountable and responsive to the needs of Māori."

Māori leadership is standing out strongly in students emerging in the healthcare sector who are united in one goal, improving Māori healthcare outcomes, New Zealand Health Group executive cultural advisor Ranei Wineera-Parai said.

"These annual scholarships are awarded to encourage and empower Māori leadership and support students to complete their study so they can give back to their communities and help improve Māori health,'' Wineera-Parai said.

Group chief executive Josephine Gagan said they were very impressed by the high calibre of the 172 applications received for the scholarships.

"And these students are just the tip of the iceberg. It's reassuring to know the future of the Māori health sector is in capable hands and will be led by an enthusiastic and committed group of individuals."

The $20,000 scholarships are awarded annually and began in 2020.

The other recipients this year were: Ōpōtiki's Carlton Irving, Aroha Hiraka from Whakatāne and Auckland's Tiani Rawiri.