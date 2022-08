The scene of this afternoon's crash on Paramount Parade, Tikipunga. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A person has been seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash on a busy road in Tikipunga.

Paramount Parade is closed while emergency services attend the scene located near the roundabout with Twin Coast Highway and Spedding Rd.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash on Paramount Parade. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police said a person has sustained serious injuries while two others were moderately hurt in the crash around 3.40pm today.

"As this incident is in its very early stages, police have no further comment at this time."