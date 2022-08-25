Police were alerted to the fatal crash in Tutukākā shortly after 8pm yesterday. Photo / Bevan Conley.

One person has died in an overnight crash that unfolded on a small side road along the Tutukākā Coast.

Police reported the person died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Taonga Lane, off Tutukākā Block Rd, last night.

Emergency services were called to the no-exit lane near Kowharewa Bay at 8.10pm where, the Advocate understands, the car went over a bank.

The Serious Crash Unit also attended and diversions were in place while they examined the scene following the fatality.

No further information has been provided by police or other emergency services at this stage.