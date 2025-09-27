“I went from being a really busy person to being bedridden as I couldn’t process any food.

“I lost 17kg and couldn’t walk anymore or shower myself ... it was a really hard time in my life.

“I turned to a bit of growing, starting with a few seeds at my home.

“I couldn’t get out of my head the question, ‘why is the taste [of produce] so different when you grow something at home’?

“It tastes so different to the shops.”

Pavlovich began researching market gardening in her quest to heal and find a healthier way of living.

Though the cause of her illness has never been found, she is now in good health, and has a thriving organic market garden selling directly from the farm to customers.

Schnappa Rock is one of many eateries in Northland involved in this year’s Savour food festival.

“Gardening helps keep me busy, I knew being not busy would be the thing would really hurt me.

“As I was starting to get better, I started the garden.

“I love it.”

Now 26, Pavlovich “grows a little bit of everything” on her 3000sq m garden which operates year-round.

The main part of her business is the organic, no-dig market garden, and she has some citrus, banana, and avocado trees.

All produce is direct to the customer; she delivers vegetable boxes to customers homes Tuesday and Thursdays, and the farm shop is open Tuesday to Friday.

She also has about 40 chickens – an important part of the garden ecosystem – and eight ducks which help with slug and snail control.

Nadia Pavlovich turned to gardening following health issues in her late teens.

“It helps me keep a variety for everyone.

“I love inspiring other people to grow and sharing my story.

“It’s something we can all do to make ourselves happier and connect with the earth – it’s a really important way of how we live.”

Pavlovich is throwing her garden gates open during this year’s month-long Savour Northland event.

Nadia and Deano, on October 30, starts with a farm tour at her place, “to see what’s growing” before heading to Schnappa Rock on the Marina in Tutukaka, where head chef Dean Thompson will prepare a five-course tasting menu.

The full farm tour will also include great tips for summer gardening, Pavlovich said.

“To have that farm-to-table experience that a lot of restaurants boast about, to go straight from the garden to the restaurant is such a unique experience.”

Savour Northland is a wine and food festival that made its successful debut last year.

It will run from October 1-31 and features a diverse line-up of events that celebrate the region’s food, award-winning wines and craft beers, local producers, chefs, venues and artisans.

From long, lazy lunches and unique wine tastings to chorizo-making workshops – and even a kumara exhibition – the foodie celebration spans every inch of Northland.

Great food is on offer during this year’s Savour Northland programme.

Also returning is the Savour Northland Challenge, where Northland’s finest chefs will be showcasing the best of the region’s produce and beverages.

The challenge invites restaurants, cafes, hotels and bars from across Tai Tokerau to craft stand-out dishes using only local ingredients.

They will be paired with a Northland-made beverage, from boutique wines, craft beers, and small-batch spirits to locally roasted coffees and Northland-inspired soft drinks.

Savour Northland co-director Jackie Sanders said the challenge was more than “great food and drink”.

“It’s a celebration of Northland’s incredible bounty and the passionate people who bring it to life.

“Every dish tells a story about our land, our sea, and the creativity of our culinary community.”

A TASTE OF SAVOUR NORTHLAND

Nadia and Deano, October 30: Start at Nadia’s Whole Garden in Glenbervie for a farm tour, then head to Schnappa Rock on the Marina in Tutukaka where chef Deano will prepare the five-course tasting menu.

A Magical Evening of Cuisine and Opera, October 11: Salt & Seed Private Dining present canapés and shared plates showcasing Northland’s finest produce at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri. Accomplished soprano Joanna Foote and pianist Roger McLean will perform a selection of arias throughout the evening.

The Salt & Seed Long Lunch at Liddington Gardens in Waipapa, October 18: Enjoy cocktails and canapes at the gardens, followed by a three-course menu featuring Northland produce and artisans.

Nourish exhibition: Showcasing kumara at the Kauri Museum in Matakohe throughout October.

Bottomless Tea at The Judge, October 4: A relaxed afternoon filled with bottomless prosecco, mimosas, and refined sweet and savoury treats at Judge House of Ale, Whangarei.

Chorizo Making and Woodfired Pizza, October 11 & 25: Learn to make chorizo at Owhiwa Road Pizza, Parua Bay. Refreshments and nibbles available on arrival followed by woodfired pizza.

Visit www.savournorthland.com for more information.

