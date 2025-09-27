Advertisement
Whangārei market gardener Nadia Pavlovich shares journey from illness to success

Jenny Ling
Nadia Pavlovich, from Nadia’s Whole Garden, is excited to be part of this year’s Savour Northland event.

Northland market gardener Nadia Pavlovich has gone from strength to strength following an unexplained illness which turned her life upside down less than a decade ago.

The Whangārei resident was a teenager studying chemical engineering and training as a professional athlete in pursuit of a water polo career in

