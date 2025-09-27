Nadia Pavlovich, from Nadia’s Whole Garden, is excited to be part of this year’s Savour Northland event.
Northland market gardener Nadia Pavlovich has gone from strength to strength following an unexplained illness which turned her life upside down less than a decade ago.
The Whangārei resident was a teenager studying chemical engineering and training as a professional athlete in pursuit of a water polo career inthe United States when she was struck down by an unknown chronic illness.
Aged 19 and on a visit home to New Zealand, she ended up in hospital for three weeks with stomach problems doctors couldn’t diagnose.
While resting at home, she planted the seeds which became her new path in life – the successful market garden called Nadia’s Whole Garden in Glenbervie.
She also has about 40 chickens – an important part of the garden ecosystem – and eight ducks which help with slug and snail control.
“It helps me keep a variety for everyone.
“I love inspiring other people to grow and sharing my story.
“It’s something we can all do to make ourselves happier and connect with the earth – it’s a really important way of how we live.”
Pavlovich is throwing her garden gates open during this year’s month-long Savour Northland event.
Nadia and Deano, on October 30, starts with a farm tour at her place, “to see what’s growing” before heading to Schnappa Rock on the Marina in Tutukaka, where head chef Dean Thompson will prepare a five-course tasting menu.
The challenge invites restaurants, cafes, hotels and bars from across Tai Tokerau to craft stand-out dishes using only local ingredients.
They will be paired with a Northland-made beverage, from boutique wines, craft beers, and small-batch spirits to locally roasted coffees and Northland-inspired soft drinks.
Savour Northland co-director Jackie Sanders said the challenge was more than “great food and drink”.
“It’s a celebration of Northland’s incredible bounty and the passionate people who bring it to life.
“Every dish tells a story about our land, our sea, and the creativity of our culinary community.”
A TASTE OF SAVOUR NORTHLAND
Nadia and Deano, October 30: Start at Nadia’s Whole Garden in Glenbervie for a farm tour, then head to Schnappa Rock on the Marina in Tutukaka where chef Deano will prepare the five-course tasting menu.
A Magical Evening of Cuisine and Opera, October 11: Salt & Seed Private Dining present canapés and shared plates showcasing Northland’s finest produce at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri. Accomplished soprano Joanna Foote and pianist Roger McLean will perform a selection of arias throughout the evening.
The Salt & Seed Long Lunch at Liddington Gardens in Waipapa, October 18: Enjoy cocktails and canapes at the gardens, followed by a three-course menu featuring Northland produce and artisans.
Nourish exhibition: Showcasing kumara at the Kauri Museum in Matakohe throughout October.
Bottomless Tea at The Judge, October 4: A relaxed afternoon filled with bottomless prosecco, mimosas, and refined sweet and savoury treats at Judge House of Ale, Whangarei.
Chorizo Making and Woodfired Pizza, October 11 & 25: Learn to make chorizo at Owhiwa Road Pizza, Parua Bay. Refreshments and nibbles available on arrival followed by woodfired pizza.