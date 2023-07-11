Friends of the Emergency Department volunteers are looking for more people to join them. Photo / Tania Whyte

Friends of the Emergency Department volunteers are looking for more people to join them. Photo / Tania Whyte

A team of volunteers dedicated to easing people’s sense of anxiety, distress or loneliness during visits to the emergency department are looking for more like-minded helpers.

Since 2019, Hato Hone St John volunteers, known as Friends of the Emergency Department (FEDs), have donated their time to provide non-medical comfort and support to patients and their families at the Whangārei Hospital ED.

Volunteer Garry Wolfgram, who oversees the 11 FEDs based at the hospital, described the role as varied and rewarding.

“The tasks our team carry out vary from sitting with patients and conversing with them, to supporting relatives, and helping deliver food and beverages,” he said.

“One of the most important roles we play is to above all, be a friend to people in need. The personal satisfaction our team gets from volunteering is significant, just knowing that we have helped to provide comfort during a hospital visit is so rewarding.”

Wolfgram said they were hoping to expand their team and its important service by recruiting new volunteers into the fold.

Anyone interested in becoming a Friend of the Emergency Department by calling 0800 STJOHN (0800 785 646) or visiting join.stjohn.org.nz.



