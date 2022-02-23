Whangārei Heads woman missing overnight found close to home

Sue Clarridge, 74, has been missing since yesterday evening when she went for a walk in McLeods Bay, Whangārei Heads. Photo / supplied

Sue Clarridge, 74, has been missing since yesterday evening when she went for a walk in McLeods Bay, Whangārei Heads. Photo / supplied

A Whangārei Heads woman with Alzheimer's missing for more than 12-hours has been found not far from her home.

Sue Clarridge, 74, went missing around 6.30pm on Wednesday after she went for a walk in McLeods Bay and failed to return home.

Her daughter penned a social media post asking residents to check their properties for any signs of Clarridge and to report them to police immediately.

The Advocate understands a full-scale search was launched last night involving Police Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR), volunteer LandSAR, and the Whangārei Heads Volunteer Fire Brigade.

A helicopter was reportedly used to help search the area also being combed through by ground crews.

The search was paused around 3am this morning and continued a few hours later with success.

Clarridge was found more than 2km away from her home in the overnight campervan carpark in Reotahi around 8.30am today.

The location is at the end of a popular walking track around the base of Mt Aubrey, that links Little Munro Bay and Reotahi.

Last night saw a strong showing of community spirit as a number of Whangārei Heads locals joined the search.

Many reported traipsing the area's popular coastal walking tracks as well as bushwalks both in McLeods Bay and neighbouring bay Reotahi in the hopes of finding Clarridge.