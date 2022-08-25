Robin Lieffering is spear heading efforts for about 6000 hectares of land at Whangārei Heads to be declared a regional park. Photo / Imran Ali

Plans are afoot to create a park at Whangārei Heads for the purpose of conserving and enhancing its natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage.

Former Whangārei District Councillor Robin Lieffering is behind the concept, which is in the very early stages, and she's clear that nothing can happen until the community comes on board and leads it.

"The intent of this is not a destination park. It's quiet wildlife and people living and creating or improving the conservation values across the land.

"I love the idea of education, students from tertiary coming in and doing the study that would say 'this is the sort of plants or trees we would recommend you plant, which would survive climate change and provide what the wildlife needs'."

From Pataua turnoff to Ocean Beach, the area earmarked for a park encompasses about 6000 hectares with a population only about 1500.

Lieffering said regulations around such a park did not exist and would have to come from the Whangārei District and the Northland Regional councils.

"It could be a first for New Zealand and a first regional park for the Northland Regional Council. No millions spent on land purchase but funding in perpetuity."

She said there were examples throughout the world of national parks on private land, including in England where about 90 per cent of the such parks were on private land.

Locals she has consulted so far about the plan have responded positively, including the Parua Bay Residents and Ratepayers Association.

Lieffering said there were lots of volunteers, a number of land care groups and the likes of the Bream Head Conservation Trust in Whangārei Heads that were doing amazing work on the conservation front.

The trust was able to bring back the North Island robin (toutouwai) and the whitehead (popokatea), mostly from Tiritiri Matangi Island in the Hauraki Gulf, which had been missing for 150 years. Kiwi have reached more than 1100 through the constant protection of kiwi and the introduction of more, she said.

"You have to reach a very high standard with DoC to be able to re-introduce these birds. Because of this pest control, there are now returning sea birds and they have come back naturally and are thriving.

"You've got Manaia in there, you've got Aubrey, Bream Head, Taurikura Ridge, bays all around the harbour, Ocean Beach - absolutely stunning, beautiful places."

However, she admits the park may affect development.

"That's where there'll be some rub with some of the people because they might see their opportunities for development might be curtailed. So there are sides to it that I think some people will find threatening and that's why this can only happen if the community takes the lead."