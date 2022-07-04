Rob Howes, Nicky Howes and Lindsay Hill receiving their life memberships from Surf Life Saving. Photo / Supplied

A father and daughter have been honoured, with the latter the youngest ever from Northland to receive the Surf Life Saving Northern Region Awards for Excellence.

Nicky Howes, 33, was also given a life membership, as was her father Rob Howes.

"It's pretty amazing to think that in a shorter amount of time I have done enough to be acknowledged at that level," she said.

The Howes' friend Lindsay Hill, also from Whangārei Heads Surf Life Saving, received life membership at the Surf Life Saving Northern Region Awards of Excellence on Saturday night.

Nicky said her involvement in the club started at the age of 10 after her older sister Caroline wanted to get involved in surf life saving.

"My dad and my sister joined and back then they didn't have a junior surf programme at Whangārei Heads. I just tagged along and they called me the mini lifeguard."

A junior programme was started at the club shortly thereafter, she said.

Nicky said her entire family's involvement in surf life saving was one of the reasons she has stuck with it for more than 20 years, as well as her own passion for it.

"You want to turn up and do something for the community together - a bit of community service and getting to spend time with friends and family doing something you love."

"It was very, very special getting it at the same time as my dad and our good friend Lindsay," Nicky said.

Dad Rob said it was particularly great to see Nicky receive her award.

"It's really special when your youngest child becomes the youngest life member as well. It just cements the relationship the family has with surf life saving."

"For me and Nicky to get the life membership on the same evening, it's recognising the family's commitment to the organisation."

Rookie of the Year winner Laura Manning, from Waipū Cove, receiving her award. Photo / Supplied

Caroline, Nicky's other sister Justine, and their mum Sue are all involved in the club, 20 years after they started.

"I'm there, my wife's done her rounds on the beach as patrol support and I'm sure we're going to see a number of our grandchildren all coming in there," Rob said.

"The Howes' extended family has played a big part in the club's activities," a Surf Life Saving spokesperson said.

"Over two decades, Rob has been an active instructor and examiner training up dozens of lifeguards.

"Nicky has also been a major asset to the region and her club, and has won a number of awards, including Rookie of the Year in 2001 and 2002, and under-19 Lifeguard of the Year in 2004 and 2005."

Lindsay Hill has been involved in surf life saving for nearly 25 years and is currently a patrol captain.

Other award winners from Northland included Rookie Lifeguard of the Year Laura Manning from Waipū Cove, and life member Ian Godfrey, also from Waipū Cove.

Kath Manning (Waipū Cove), Tim Manning (Waipū Cove) and Evan Oxborrow (Whangārei Heads) received the Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Service Award.

Angela Stolwerk of Waipū received the Distinguished Service Award.