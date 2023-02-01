Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

Whangārei family hit by burglary after life-changing cancer diagnosis

By
5 mins to read
Adam, Niam and Katie Hughes, who were burgled after several years of health issues and financial problems. Photo / Supplied

A Whangārei family is still suffering after their house was burgled in October while they were out watching Rugby World Cup games.

Outings are a rarity for the Hughes family as they have had financial

