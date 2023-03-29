An artist's impression of the new-look Oruku Landing development.

Whangārei’s controversial $64 million Oruku conference and event centre could be dead in the water as Whangārei District Council says it won’t be able to make Friday’s critical government project funding deadline.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said on Wednesday his council was not expecting to make this critical $59 million funding deadline.

The Government offered $59 million towards the price of the 2021 centre building. This has been extended several times with one final extension offered, in the wake of the new WDC council being elected in October 2022.

Then Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson wrote to WDC in November saying the Government’s final possible extension to its already much-extended funding offer was the end of March.

The district council last Thursday decided to put up to $11.4 million towards the reincarnated second version of the 1000-person Oruku conference and event centre.

But this was subject to various leases between the main players: Prosper Northland Trust (PNT), which was to be building the event centre; WDC’s CCO Northland Event Centre Trust (NECT2021), which was to operate the facility; and the 53.6 per cent Northland Regional Council owned Marsden Maritime Holdings which owns the land under the facility.

Cocurullo said last Thursday’s decision regarding the $11.4m had been made without public consultation based on available information at the time and was subject to further components having to be worked through. The 2023 conference and event centre proposal was significantly different from its earlier 2021 counterpart.

“Council requires further information on financials, risks and assumptions before any funding can be confirmed.

“Staff are currently working through these matters with a view to coming back to council once the financial contribution is known, along with any funding impacts,” Cocurullo said.

“WDC’s significance and engagement policy requires the council to consider on a case-by-case basis whether public engagement or public consultation is required. In general, the more significant a decision the greater the likelihood of community engagement,” Cocurullo said.

He said the type of public consultation needed would be considered once the financials of a project were worked through.

WDC’s significance and engagement policy has been developed in response to part six of the Local Government Act.

Local Democracy reporting Northland asked whether further financial contribution requirements had come to light since Thursday’s meeting.

Cocurullo said councillors were still waiting on further project information about the proposal and at this point there had been no changes to the proposed financial contributions.

He said the timing of any further council decisions on whether to proceed on its part was dependent on further information about the proposal from PNT and NECT2021.

Cocurullo said WDC was not expecting to make the March 31 deadline, as requested by PNT.

He said WDC had provided government Crown Infrastructure Partners with minutes from the March 23 council meeting.

It was PNT’s responsibility to communicate with the government on the funding.





■ Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air