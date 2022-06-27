Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Whangārei District Council ordered to pay man $4.3M over negligence in closing his quarry

5 minutes to read
Contractor Jim Daisley says winning $4.3 million from Whangārei District Council after a 17-year-battle is bittersweet - saying the issue should have been sorted years ago. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Mike Dinsdale

Deputy editor


A Northland man who claims his life was almost ruined by Whangārei District Council after it closed his quarry - despite it having consent - has been awarded almost $4.3 million in damages and costs.

