Whangārei Christmas parade gifts festive fever to the city

Santa came to town especially for the Whangārei Christmas Parade. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Festive cheer engulfed the city centre as thousands of merrymakers lined the streets at this year's Whangārei Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The Pipe Band entertain the crowd of families. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The event organisers, the Lions and Rotary clubs of Whangārei, spent months putting together the Yuletide spectacular, which is the biggest Christmas event this year with no Christmas in the Park planned.

Around 5000 people gathered to see floats laden with festive spirit from the Onerahi and Whangārei fire brigades, Kamo Scouts, Skate School and plenty more.

People watch as the Chinese Tian Juo Marching Band fill the street. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Santa stole the show as youngsters flanked by their parents and grandparents excitedly waved at the big man in red as he wound his way through Woods Rd, Albert St and into Cameron St before finishing at the CBD mall alongside the other floats.

Arlo White, 3, from Tikipunga, gets into the Christmas spirit during the parade. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Residents from Jane Mander Retirement Village donned their best festive attire to take out first place and the People's Choice Award at a prizegiving with Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai.

Casper, 8, and Imogen Harold, 6, from Whangārei dress to impress at the Christmas Parade. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Hits promotion manager Dillon Johnstone, who helped put the event together, said the event enlivened the city.

"It was amazing to see children really excited, waving at everything. The parents loved it. In some places the street was lined six people deep. The support of the community and the people involved was awesome."