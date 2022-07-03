Colin Thorne with his family shortly before finishing his 100th 5km parkrun in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

Colin Thorne with his family shortly before finishing his 100th 5km parkrun in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

At the age of 98, Whangārei's Colin Thorne celebrated finishing his 100th parkrun - eight years after giving up marathons.

Thorne took up running late in life, yet still managed to complete 50 marathons from the age of 64, and lost track of how many half-marathons.

"If I'd been a bit younger when I started, I might've done a few more," he told the Advocate.

He continued with parkruns after running his last Rotorua Marathon in 2014.

Despite arthritis and age-related aches and pains that mean his speed is down to a walk and he uses a stick to help with his balance, he said he wanted to keep doing the 5km parkruns as long as possible.

Colin Thorne on his way to the finish line. Photo / Tania Whyte

"I'm going to go on as long as I can, put it that way. As long as my legs will still move me forward."

He hoped to still be completing weekly parkruns at 100, but said "I'll try to do the next 50 anyway".

Thorne said he had had a fantastic day at Saturday's run, where he said people made a fuss of him.

"I was really, really impressed by the way everybody turned out and helped me and encouraged me."

Five generations of Thorne's family went to Saturday's event, including a great-great-grandson.

His family are very supportive, especially his daughter Pauline who is also a runner, he said.

Colin Thorne celebrating with mayor Sheryl Mai. Photo / Tania Whyte

Sadly, Thorne's wife Betty, who he described as a "wonderful support", passed away 13 months ago.

"She only ever missed one marathon and one or two half-marathons," he said.

The nonagenarian said he loved the weekly runs and encouraged everyone to get involved.

"It's a wonderful thing to see all the little ones walking out there with their mums and dads, people walking their dogs.

"It doesn't matter whether you come first or last, there's always somebody to meet you at the end."

Whangārei parkrun is a free event held every Saturday at 8am, starting and finishing under Te Matau ā Pohe bridge in Port Rd.