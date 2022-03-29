The flash flood triggered by a record-breaking downpour left debris scattered across the Frost family farm at Riponui, northwest of Whangārei. Photo / supplied

A deluge in Maungatapere, just west of Whangārei, has set a national record for the biggest dump of rain in a single hour.

The 103mm downpour between 4am and 5am on March 21, broke the previous record for a low-elevation weather station that had stood for more than half a century.

It also triggered flash floods that destroyed fences, triggered slips, carved out gullies and left debris scattered across farmland.

A gully gouged out by torrential rain at the Frost family farm at Riponui. Photo / supplied

Rebekah Sulman, of the Northland Rural Support Trust, said farms in Riponui, Pipiwai, Purua and Ruatangata to Titoki and Maungatapere were worst affected.

Seven or eight farms had borne the brunt of the deluge with some recording as much as 320mm of rain during the five-hour weather event.

The trust was currently seeking volunteers to help clear debris and reinstate farm infrastructure at the worst-hit properties.

Anyone able to lend a hand with the clean-up this weekend could call her on 021 538 6866.

Niwa image of the weather system that brought a record-breaking deluge to Maungatapere. Image / Niwa

Niwa's principal forecasting scientist, Chris Brandolino, said the record rainfall was caused by a low-pressure system in the Tasman Sea siphoning moisture from the humid tropics towards the upper North Island.

About 3000 lightning strikes were observed in Northland that same morning.

The thunderstorm activity increased the rainfall rate, while ongoing marine heatwave conditions around New Zealand may have also contributed.

Brandolino said rising global temperatures meant more extreme weather.

"In the future, it's likely such events will become even more common and more extreme."

Silt and flood debris left on a Riponui farm by the record-breaking deluge. Photo / supplied

The same weather system had caused significant flooding in Auckland and Tairāwhiti, and sank the fishing charter boat Enchanter off North Cape with the loss of five lives.

Brandolino said Maungatapere's 103mm wasn't the highest-ever hourly rainfall in New Zealand but it was the highest for a low-elevation station, up to 500m above sea level.

The record for any New Zealand weather station was held by a gauge next to the Cropp River, near Hokitika, which recorded 134mm in an hour on January 8, 2004.

Between 3.30am and 4.30am the 60-minute total at Maungatapere was even higher, a staggering 123.3mm.

However, that didn't count as an hourly rainfall record because those were calculated from top-of-the-hour to top-of-the-hour.

It had taken a week to announce the record because any new records had to go through a rigorous checking process, which included a site inspection.

The previous low-altitude record was set on February 16, 1966, at Whenuapai in northwestern Auckland.