Waka Kotahi NZTA says their "teams are facing challenging conditions with the ground still moving above and below them, but they’re pushing hard to get the road open." Video / NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZTA says their "teams are facing challenging conditions with the ground still moving above and below them, but they’re pushing hard to get the road open." Video / NZTA

As the countdown begins for the reopening of the Brynderwyn detour through Waipū authorities are emphasising previous restrictions around trucks will again apply.

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd is expected to open around March 11 and 12 after work on a large slip near Hilltop Rd is completed. The road was previously closed after multiple storms caused it to become impassable or dangerous in parts.

The reopening means southbound motorists in light vehicles will be able to use the eastern Brynderwyn detour from Kaiwaka through Mangawhai and Waipū.

Currently, southbound traffic has to travel through Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd and for trucks, State Highway 14 and 12. SH1 over the Brynderwyn Hills is only available for northbound motorists.

Northland Regional Council (NRC) said in a statement that authorities were keen to avoid the disruptions and safety risks previously encountered on the eastern detour as truck and trailer units attempted to negotiate tight bends.

Truck and trailer units were previously restricted from using Cove Rd, between Mangawhai and Waipū, using the powers available under the national state of emergency. Whereas, the new restrictions on truck and trailer units will be done under Land Transport Amendment Act 2017, Section 16a.

“The act allows for the road controlling authority to restrict truck and trailer units in much the same way as the previous restrictions, to prevent further damage to these already fragile roads and to help elevate the safety issues truck and trailer units can cause along this route while there is an increase in traffic volumes.”

The restriction is in force until June 30 but will be reviewed when the Brynderwyns fully reopens.

NRC said heavy vehicles should be limited to vehicles only servicing the local areas.

The truck and trailer unit stuck on a bend on Cove Rd. Photo / Supplied

“Northland Road Policing staff will be taking a proactive approach and conducting patrols along the route. There will also be increased signage in place.”

Rule breakers could be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $1000.

Northland Transportation Alliance General Manager Calvin Thomas acknowledged the disruption restrictions may cause for the freight industry but asked all parties to show cooperation and understanding.

He asked members of the public to be aware that trucks (without trailer units) servicing the local area are permitted to be on the eastern detour route.











