It was all about fun and entertainment on Saturday at Northland’s favourite community event, the Waipu Easter Carnival.

About 5000 people flocked to the one-day event at Caledonian Park to celebrate Easter weekend.

“This was probably our most successful one so far,” said carnival co-ordinator Dee Field.

Now in its 16th year, the event hosted 45 fun activities for kids and adults to enjoy.

“A crowd favourite was the dunk tank, which everybody just loved playing, along with other entertainments like the climbing wall and surfboard challenge.”

Kids also “absolutely loved” the fire challenge organised by the local fire brigade. She said the children had to race against each other with the fire hoses and looked “pretty cool”.

Other free forms of entertainment included spectacular performances from Waipu Primary School students, Highland dancers and Pasifika drummers and dancers.

“Our real focus this year was on creating a fun village vibe and an affordable carnival that everyone can enjoy.”

Field said the carnival, an annual fundraiser, was started by Waipu Primary School’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA). Their idea was to have one big event, rather than 100 different sausage sizzle parties.

“It just grew from there. And now it really takes the whole of Waipu to make this possible.”

She said all the proceeds from the event would go towards installing a few shade sails over the school’s playgrounds.

