Waipapa residents urged to boil water

Waipapa residents are being urged to boil their water before drinking it at least until Monday afternoon. Photo / file

Waipapa residents are being urged to boil their tap water for at least the next three days after tests found E. coli bacteria and a lack of chlorine in the area's water supply.

Chlorine is used to disinfect water and make it safe to drink.

The boil water notice applies to homes and businesses connected to the council water supply on SH10, Waipapa Loop Rd, Maritime Ln, Klinac Ln, Kahikatearoa Ln, Mawson Ave, Puriri Park Ln, Waitotara Dr and Waipapa Rd between Waitotara Dr and SH10.

The problem came to light after complaints about discoloured tap water at properties on Mawson Ave and SH10, prompting the Far North District Council to step up its testing regime.

Thursday's tests showed the presence of E. coli and a lack of chlorine, which is added during treatment at the Kerikeri water plant.

Infrastructure manager Andy Finch said it was so far still a mystery why the chlorine had disappeared somewhere between the Waipapa water reservoir, where the water was fine, and consumers' taps.

After the pipes was flushed out on Thursday night tests showed the amount of chlorine required to make the water safe was once again present.

E. coli tests, however, take longer, with the first post-flush results not available until Saturday morning.

With chlorine back up to normal levels the boil water notice was largely a precaution — though people should still take it seriously, he said.

Health regulations required three tests in a row, 24 hours apart, free of E. coli before the water could be deemed safe to drink.

That meant the boil water notice would be in place at least until Monday afternoon, Finch said.

Affected properties received a letter on Friday afternoon advising residents to boil water for at least a minute, not to rely on filters, and to seek advice from a medical practitioner if they came down with symptoms of gastroenteritis (''tummy bug'').

The boil water notice applies to water used for drinking and ice, food preparation, oral hygiene and pets.