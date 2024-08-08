A person has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Waimamaku.
A 50-year-old man will appear in Kaikohe District Court tomorrow charged with murder and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search, a police statement said today.
Police launched the homicide investigation after a 51-year-old man was found seriously injured on the side of the Northland road on State Highway 12 at 8.47am on August 1.
He died at the scene a short time later.
Later the same day, a nearby property was secured and police seized a vehicle allegedly involved.