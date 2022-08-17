Instructor Alesha Ahrens with Kath Manning learning to drive. Photo / Supplied

Northland's powerhouse female lifeguards are being propelled into the world of powercraft through the event - Wāhine On Water.

Wāhine from Northern Region surf lifesaving clubs - including Far North, Baylys Beach, Whangārei Heads, Ruakākā, and Mangawhai - took part in the event at Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club last Sunday.

Waipū's club captain Kath Manning said the endeavour was to promote more females to develop Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) skills for crewing and driving the rescue boats under the guidance of other wāhine.

"[...] as research shows, despite the good ratio of female to male surf lifeguards - about 50 per cent - the numbers involved in powercraft are only about 30 per cent," Manning said.

Instructors Lily Tongue and Hannah Lugtigheid lead an IRB focus demonstration. Photo / Supplied

Kariotahi surf lifeguard Samantha Larson and United North Piha's Natalie Wilson led the event, supported by female instructors Emily Stolwerk (Waipū Cove), Alesha Ahrens and Ayla Wilson (Ruakākā), and Hannah Lugtigheld (Whangārei Heads).

Together they showed candidates how to set up the boats, rescue patients, and drive safely in the surf. An added bonus was the opportunity to have a go at crewing the Rescue Water Craft (jet-ski), and to practice IRB racing.

Lifeguards carry the IRB down to the water's edge at Waipū Cove, ready for one of their powercraft lessons. Photo / Supplied

Manning said Waipū Cove SLSC plans to run more IRB training in the coming months, as well as start their next round of surf lifeguard training sessions in September.

She encouraged anyone keen to get involved to contact their local club. Club details can be found on the Surf Lifesaving Northern Region Surf website.

All the Northern Region Surf Lifesaving wāhine who took part in Sunday's event. Photo / Supplied

Part of the event was based on the land, where participants learned essential skills around IRB motors. Photo / Supplied