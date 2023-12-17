Vince Cocurullo: It’s been quite a year - bring on 2024

A four-lane expressway through the Brynderwyns is on the mayor's wishlist for 2024. Photo / Michael Cunningham

OPINION

As we wrap up 2023, it’s important to look back and take stock of how far we’ve come, what we’ve achieved and acknowledge the trying times we’ve all faced.

It’s been a year of intense lows and turbulent highs. We’ve come through what feels like two years of extreme weather events (in fact, I think we skipped summer altogether last year), New Zealand has elected a new central government, and as a region, we are now busy coming to grips with the changing vision for our country.

Our community and our council are still dealing with the impact of the past 12 months.

We are catching up on our road maintenance, which has been impacted by storm repairs and delays caused by the continuing bad weather throughout the year.

We have fought the Affordable Waters process, debated the fluoridation mandate, petitioned for more funding, pushed for four-lane expressway connections, and delivered the best service and infrastructure we could in times of upheaval.

I am proud of the elected members and teams here at the council who have worked hard to ensure the voices of our people are heard, and that work is always done in their best interest.

More than anything, I am proud of the people of our district.

Northlanders are special for many reasons: we don’t back down, we stand up for what we believe in, and we have a huge amount of pride for our region.

We can sometimes feel forgotten, which I think just makes us fight harder for what we need! Thank you, Whangārei District, for being loud, proud and independent. I promise to keep listening and fighting for what we need.

As we enter the “silly season”, host responsibility is always at the front of my mind. We all need this time to destress, recalibrate and get our brains back in working order. Please drink sensibly. Don’t drink and drive. Take care around water.

Be responsible when going to the beach. We’ve got some of the worst statistics for road and water accidents here in Northland, and it’s time for change.

Yes, even take care out in the sun! It will happen, it is real, and the burn factor is high. Remember the phrase “slip, slop, slap” - keep yourself covered and stay safe this summer.

Spend time talking to your neighbours, friends and family. Good relationships make for great communities, and in the end, we all benefit.

Enjoy your downtime, everyone. Destress, look after your mental health and come back to 2024 refreshed and ready to face the new year.

Buone feste and happy New Year!

Mayor-y Christmas: Wishlist for 2024