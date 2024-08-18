At our most recent UNISA meeting, we discussed the clean hull initiative, Local Waters Done Well, resource management reform and the importance of freight transport. We also welcomed the new Mayor of Tauranga, Mahé Drysdale.

The clean hull initiative is of particular importance to our community as it directly impacts on the biosecurity of our local marine life. Caulerpa is an exotic seaweed that is spread on the hulls of boats (along with other undesirable marine organisms). To help combat invasive exotic marine pests, we discussed the importance of having a dry dock based here in Whangārei. Having this dry dock infrastructure in place would give overseas vessels a hull inspection and cleaning service, ensuring any undesirables don’t spread around New Zealand.

Another one of the major concerns raised was the security and safety of freight, and the transport of goods to and from other parts of the world, and around New Zealand. As a group, we need to look at our roads and ports, and how they all link together.

Since UNISA represents the fastest growing areas in New Zealand, it is natural that discussions are had about how businesses interact, tourism (and the need for it), transporting goods, providing working, studying and retirement environments, and everything else that supports a growing economy.

UNISA agrees on the need for regional funding and development opportunities, such as the Northland four-lane expressway, the Northport expansion proposal, the dry dock, and the importance of getting all the parts working together as one. With the combined support of the upper North Island of New Zealand local and regional authorities, why wouldn’t central government act in Northland’s favour?

With all the might and power of UNISA, it still comes down to individuals like yourself and myself being actively involved in the future development of Whangārei. One of those ways of being actively involved is through having your say about shaping Whangārei’s growth over the next 30 years.

Our future development strategy is currently open for your feedback. This is your chance to let us know to what density you’d like our future housing developments to be, how you want to move around the district, and where you’d like to see more commercial growth.

Consultation closes on September 2 – for online submissions head to www.wdc.govt.nz/HaveYourSay or come along to one of our community drop-in sessions to learn more (details on our website).