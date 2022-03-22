Jon Nichols, one of two new appointees to the boards of Top Energy Ltd and Ngāwha Generation Ltd

New directors have been appointed to boards of Top Energy Ltd and Ngāwha Generation Ltd, and both have experience in the energy sector and airports.

Yvonne Sharp, chairwoman of Top Energy Consumer Trust, said both new directors will add much experience to the Top Energy Group.

Jon Nichols will join the Top Energy and Ngāwha Generation boards this month. He brings a wealth of governance experience through his representation as chairman and director on various boards in the government and private sector since 2007.

Sharp said Nichols has a depth of understanding of the energy and infrastructure sectors through his board representation for Electra and its subsidiaries, Eastland Group Ltd and its subsidiaries, Hawke's Bay Airport Limited, Hawke's Bay Airport Construction Ltd, among others.

In his consulting capacity he prepared commercialisation opportunities for renewable generation and battery storage in the Pacific, and strategic modelling for North Island generation investment, she said.

Steve Sanderson, who replaces Jason McDonald as an independent director on the Top Energy board, also comes with a strong background in energy and infrastructure with senior executive roles including airports, electricity and ports.

Sanderson is the chief executive officer of Wellington International Airport and will also join the Top Energy board this month.

Sharp said Sanderson has valuable experience working in regulated environments and is a high calibre addition to the board.

She said Nichols and Sanderson were standout candidates and the trust welcomes their addition on the Top Energy Group boards.

"We look forward to their guidance and governance as the Group continues to create value for the Far North."

The Top Energy Trust holds the shares in the company on behalf of the power consumers in the Far North.

After three years of construction, Top Energy brought online a new Ngāwha geothermal power station, the result of a major expansion, last year.

The expansion of its geothermal power generation at Ngāwha now makes the Far North District self-sufficient in terms of electricity, and all of it now comes from a renewable source.