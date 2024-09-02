“Their [the Crown] case is out of the blue, he whacks Sinclair on the head. They’re saying for no apparent reason he betrays that intensive training?”
Fairley also submitted that Waetford and Sinclair’s evidence was unreliable as Waetford had said he was up to 20m behind Morgan and that Sinclair’s recollection of the positioning of the gun was incorrect.
“This is fundamental to an assessment of proof beyond reasonable doubt,” Fairley said told the jury.
“He’s said consistently, it was an accident.”
In disharging the jury yesterday, Judge Tomlinson said the fact a verdict could not be reached was not a negative reflection on the jurors themselves.
“It is a positive reflection you have gone about your task with such vigour, these things happen far more regularly than you think and people can be particularly polarised once the evidence is in front of them.”
A new trial date will be scheduled at a later date.
