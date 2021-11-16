'Tis the time for Northland 'Sallies' Christmas appeal

Trevor McLean of the Salvation Army in Whangārei is calling on Northlanders to donate generously this festive season. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Trevor McLean of the Salvation Army in Whangārei is calling on Northlanders to donate generously this festive season. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It's that time of the year again when you could sponsor gifts to brighten Christmas for children and to help struggling Northlanders get through this festive season and beyond.

The Salvation Army Christmas Appeal is on and generous Northlanders are able to donate through cash and kind to help the organisation support families' emotional and mental wellbeing, reduce loneliness and provide counselling, as well as practical Christmas gifts.

Not to mention presents for children and teenagers who might otherwise wake up to find nothing beneath their Christmas tree.

The army gives out about 150 food parcels each week across the region and Covid means it is unsure whether it will be able to organise a Christmas lunch in Whangārei on December 25.

Salvation Army Whangārei team leader community ministries Trevor McLean said the demand for food parcels has been steady this year because a lot more people and organisations were able to help out.

Volunteers are delivering food parcels in Whangārei, Dargaville, and Kaeo each week and McLean said the way they helped vulnerable communities from later this month would depend on the Government's traffic light system.

While the army could not exclude anyone whether vaccinated or otherwise who came to collect a food parcel, it needed to put in place protocols as directed by the Government.

McLean said while Christmas lunch was a maybe, the army would definitely give out Christmas hampers and would continue helping families post New Year.

"The start of a new school year is always difficult for many families with the cost of uniforms, school fees, stationery because it's straight after Christmas when they don't have enough to spend on food."

Community Ministries centres around New Zealand expect to give more than 5200 gifts to brighten the Christmas of children around the country.

"A lot of families in New Zealand are unfortunately in a situation where they either have to choose not to celebrate Christmas, because they cannot afford to, or they feel pressure and stress in trying to provide a simple meal and a few gifts," territorial director for community ministries Jono Bell said.

Gift of Hope this Christmas can be given online at salliesgiftsofhope.org, donation through salvationarmy.org.nz, or by phoning 0800 53 00 00 to make a secure phone donation by credit card.

People can also donate via internet banking to the Salvation Army bank account 02 0568 0091726 00.