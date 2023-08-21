Tiki Taane will headline the Bay of Islands’ it! Festival in October.

Tiki Taane will headline the Bay of Islands’ it! Festival in October.

The Far North’s big spring music, food, wine and beer festival is set to go off with a bang, with Bay of Islands’ it! Festival in October having Kiwi music legend Tiki Taane headlining the event.

Set to be held on the Paihia Village Green from 11am to 6pm on October 7, it! has an eclectic mix of music, food and beverages and will showcase Northland’s artisan food producers, craft beer makers, cocktails and vineyards.

The it! Festival has been a popular fixture on the Bay of Islands and Far North events calendar for over a decade, leading into summer with great food, beverages, and music.

On the music front, Taane will be the headline act on the stage, but there’s plenty of other offerings for music lovers.

Taane is one of the country’s most award-winning, chart-topping artists, known for his genre-bending, high-energy performances and live looping. His 2021 collaboration with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra has recently been released as a concert documentary and invited to multiple international film festivals. His popular One Man Band experience will be the headliner.

As well, Latinaotearoa, a regular feature on major festivals here and overseas, will blend local flavours with the colourful cultures of South America.

Brazil-born Auckland DJ Bobby Brazuka and Venezuelan singer Jennifer Zea create a unique live performance with Bobby’s Latin-influenced soul-funk and hip-hop selections layered with Jennifer’s ravishing vocals. This fiery outfit delivers an energetic and exciting set for anyone lucky enough to see them.

New Zealand’s premier covers band, Hands Off, are always a crowd favourite playing hit after hit.

The DJ Stage features French Eurogroove maestro DJ VanDeBelle alongside Ceekay with his funky house, garage and drum and bass. MC Toast and more local acts complete the day of great entertainment.

The festival showcases Northland’s artisan food producers, craft beer makers, cocktails and vineyards, and new additions this year, include the Wine & Cocktail Pavilion where you can meet the makers, taste award-winning wines and sip on sensational cocktails designed with locally produced spirits and ingredients.

The Beer Garden is the place to kick back and enjoy a cold beer or cider from PhatHouse Brewing Co, McLeod’s Brewery and Bay of Islands Brewing Company.

“Tai Tokerau’s food and beverage experience is next level and we want to develop the it! Festival to reflect and celebrate that,” the festival’s new management team, Jackie Sanders (Jacman Entertainment) and Lesley Lucas (Unforgettable Fun), said.

“We have incredibly talented local chefs, growers and producers who are making a mark both here and internationally, we invite everyone to come along and feast on the best our region has to offer.”

Business Paihia, which has owned and run the festival since inception, was thrilled to see ownership pass to such a seasoned operator as Jacman Entertainment, Business Paihia chairman Charles Parker said.

“We look forward to the festival continuing to drive visitors to the Bay of Islands for many years to come”

As in previous years, part of the proceeds from the festival is invested back into community events. To get tickets go to Eventfinda.co.nz



