Three vehicles stolen as pair flee Northland police in 60km manhunt

The pair reportedly swam through the Wairua River, near Pipiwai Rd, to escape police hot on their heels. Photo / Tania Whyte

Police are on the hunt for an offender involved in a string of vehicle heists that started in Whangārei and ended 60kms away in Moerewa.

The search for the offender and a second man began just before 11am on Thursday when a motorist pulled over to the side of the road on Central Avenue in Whangārei to adjust the straps on the bikes he was towing.

As he corrected the straps, two men jumped into his vehicle and drove off leaving him stranded roadside.

A police spokesperson said officers quickly responded to the theft.

But the pair was 30kms away near Purua when officers next spotted the vehicle and trailer headed down a dead-end street off Pipiwai Rd.

Officers discovered the vehicle abandoned in a nearby paddock, the spokesperson said.

A police dog and handler were called in to track the duo down.

Their movements were traced to the Wairua River, which stretches from Hukerenui Rd down to the top of the Kaipara Harbour.

The Advocate understands the pair entered the water in their attempts to evade police. They are believed to have swum downstream before exiting on the other side.

A passerby described seeing police vehicles headed in multiple directions surrounding the river.

Officers were seen scouring Pipiwai Rd, Puketito Rd, and McCardle Road - all adjacent to one another - in search of the pair.

The police spokesperson said staff soon learned the pair had gone on to steal two vehicles from a nearby farm.

"One of those vehicles was sighted by police in the nearby area but lost sight of it shortly afterwards."

However, it was soon spotted again by another police unit – this time abandoned an hour's drive away near Moerewa.

Police tracked down and arrested a 42-year-old man located nearby who is likely to face charges over the incident, the spokesperson said.

"The second offender remains outstanding and police are still making enquiries to locate the other vehicle that was stolen."

Police ask anyone who spots a Nissan Serena with the registration 1BATT to contact police on 111 – do not approach the vehicle, they say.