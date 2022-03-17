Three in court so far over Kaikohe gang violence

Police sealed off Mangakahia Rd between Ngapuhi Rd and Ngapipito Rd after Tuesday's shooting south of Kaikohe. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Police sealed off Mangakahia Rd between Ngapuhi Rd and Ngapipito Rd after Tuesday's shooting south of Kaikohe. Photo / Peter de Graaf



Three men arrested in relation to a spate of serious gang-related violence in the Kaikohe area have so far appeared in court.

They are among 11 members and associates of the Tribesmen and the Killer Beez arrested in recent days as police crack down on the rival gangs.

Peter Edward Moeau, 35, of Ōkaihau, was charged with unlawful possession of a .22 rifle, possession of cannabis and cultivation of cannabis.

He was remanded in custody until March 31, when he is due back in the Kaikohe District Court by audio-visual link for a bail application hearing.

Rainer Mark Hereora, 34, of Waikare, was charged with having an air rifle in a public place — namely Broadway, Kaikohe, on March 16 — and was also remanded in custody until March 31 for a bail hearing.

Sharaz Sion Young, 34, of Kaikohe, was charged with unlawful possession of shotgun ammunition. His next appearance date was not available at edition time.

The police operation has so far also seized 41g of methamphetamine and about $1140 in cash.

The 11 arrested men are aged between 15 and 55 years.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said police were continuing to investigate four incidents, three involving firearms, in the Kaikohe area since March 13.

Police believed the incidents were linked and all involved the Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs.

In the first reported incident, a man was allegedly violently assaulted by a group of men on Broadway about 1.50pm on Monday.

He suffered head and other injuries and was taken first to Bay of Islands Hospital, then transferred to Whangārei Hospital.

Police later stopped a vehicle thought to be connected to the assault as it travelled north on State Highway 10, south of Kerikeri, and took its occupants to Kaikohe police station.

On Tuesday a man was shot in the leg about 12.30pm on Aerodrome Rd, off Mangakahia Rd, south of Kaikohe. He was taken to Whangārei Hospital.

Dalzell said police weren't ruling out further arrests in relation to the "extremely serious" events.

He said the incidents were not random acts of violence but involved ongoing tensions between the two gangs.