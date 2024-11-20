Moerewa’s Mike Butler is involved in countless community projects to help whānau. Photo / Jenny Ling
Far North resident Mike Butler has so much going on in his community he has to assign each project into “bundles”.
From civil defence work, to organising festivals, and a deep involvement in his marae, the 63-year-old of Ngāti Te Ara and Ngāti Kōpaki descent is selfless, yet always humble.
His latest kaupapa, called “Tanks A Lot”, sources 25,000-litre water tanks for whānau in remote communities in the Ngāti Hine district which includes the territories of Whangārei and Far North district councils.
He started the project after learning residents were relying on 1000-litre tanks or sometimes mere barrels, so he got to work, raising funds and getting bigger tanks installed.
“I get the warning out to let them know, ‘hey you’re going to be in for a flood through here’.”
Butler was also part of flood-mitigation talks that led to the dismantling of Pokapu Bridge which used to divert floodwaters straight down the main road and into residents’ homes in Moerewa and Ōtiria.
The bridge was replaced by a three-span, 60m bridge that is higher and more than three times wider than the old bridge.
Butler told his story sitting under an ancient, knotted kanuka tree at the Ōtiria Marae which encompasses a wharenui named Tūmatauenga.
The carved building is dedicated to the memory of soldiers who fought in the two world wars.
Butler, the Ōtiria Marae chairman, kicked off the kōrero by saying the building and others nearby were “a history in the making”.
He pointed to the nearby 1880s colonial home called Waipapa “the nucleus of the place” and another house called Porowini that was “shipped by bullocks and sledges” from Taumarere near Kawakawa.
Over the years Porowini has been used as a Māori land court building, a hospital, and for untold gatherings including a stopover for Dame Whina Cooper during the historic 1975 Māori Land March from Te Hāpua to Parliament.
In 1999 Butler travelled back to Tokoroa to look after his sick mother who passed away in 2006.
During that time he worked at the Kinleith Mill, and the Tasman pulp and paper mill at Kawerau.
He returned north again in 2007, was appointed to the marae committee, got the call to look after more whānau, and “from there it started again”.
At the marae he takes care of the maintenance work, whizzing around on a ride-on mower while Charlotte tackles smaller areas with her hand mower.