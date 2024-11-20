Since it began in September 2023, he’s supplied 42 tanks for whānau in need and he’s got another 32 on his list, waiting patiently for a reliable source of fresh water.

“I do what I do to support and awhi [help] whānau members in need,” he said.

“In Pipiwai I just got wind of a kuia who’s 80 and she’s got E.coli in her tank.

“We’re going to support her to get a beautiful water supply to her house.”

Butler’s mum was originally from Moerewa and his dad was from the Hokianga.

Born in Auckland, Butler grew up in Tokoroa and he has eight children with his wife Charlotte.

It was whānau who brought him home to Moerewa in 1987.

“I got the call from whānau members to come home and look after an amputee [Uncle Vincent].

“From there I looked after aunties and my grandmother.”

Charlotte and Mike Butler at the Ōtiria Marae, where they spend time taking care of maintenance and gatherings. Photo / Jenny Ling

Butler was an “original cast member” on the board of Ngāti Hine Health Trust, which was officially formed in 1992.

For a time, he was a cattle farmer “further up the road” and he also worked at the Affco meat processing plant just out of town doing “mutton slaughter and cuts”.

Butler became involved in civil defence work as Moerewa is prone to flooding, working with Northland Civil Defence to help whānau at risk.

“Prevention is better than cure,” he said.

“I’ve got a lot of knowledge ... which rivers are going to flood and breach and which whānau to inform first.

“I get the warning out to let them know, ‘hey you’re going to be in for a flood through here’.”

Butler was also part of flood-mitigation talks that led to the dismantling of Pokapu Bridge which used to divert floodwaters straight down the main road and into residents’ homes in Moerewa and Ōtiria.

The bridge was replaced by a three-span, 60m bridge that is higher and more than three times wider than the old bridge.

Moerewa is prone to flooding during heavy rain.

Butler told his story sitting under an ancient, knotted kanuka tree at the Ōtiria Marae which encompasses a wharenui named Tūmatauenga.

The carved building is dedicated to the memory of soldiers who fought in the two world wars.

Butler, the Ōtiria Marae chairman, kicked off the kōrero by saying the building and others nearby were “a history in the making”.

He pointed to the nearby 1880s colonial home called Waipapa “the nucleus of the place” and another house called Porowini that was “shipped by bullocks and sledges” from Taumarere near Kawakawa.

Over the years Porowini has been used as a Māori land court building, a hospital, and for untold gatherings including a stopover for Dame Whina Cooper during the historic 1975 Māori Land March from Te Hāpua to Parliament.

In 1999 Butler travelled back to Tokoroa to look after his sick mother who passed away in 2006.

During that time he worked at the Kinleith Mill, and the Tasman pulp and paper mill at Kawerau.

He returned north again in 2007, was appointed to the marae committee, got the call to look after more whānau, and “from there it started again”.

At the marae he takes care of the maintenance work, whizzing around on a ride-on mower while Charlotte tackles smaller areas with her hand mower.

He takes the bookings for gatherings and helps clean up after those events.

Mike helps out at the Ōtiria Marae doing the lawns. Photo / Jenny Ling

Butler encouraged all Northlanders to attend the Te Āhuareka Ngāti Hine Festival held every two years, which last year drew crowds of more than 5000 people.

The three-day festival showcases the region’s best Māori performing arts and features music, kapa haka, competitions, educational and fundraising stalls, kai and touch rugby tournaments.

At the heart of all of Butler’s giving is the wish to take care of kaumatua and kuia.

“I don’t ask for anything.

“I’m old school, I like the old bartering days.

“If you’ve got pickles and peaches, I’ll swap you.

“If you can make a takakau [Māori flatbread] even better.

“If I can help you, you can help me later.”

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.



