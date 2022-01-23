Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Teens attempt to pull elderly woman from car in Whangārei

Quick Read
Police are investigating the incident on King St, Kensington. Photo / Tania Whyte

Police are investigating the incident on King St, Kensington. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Karina Cooper

Multimedia journalist

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a group of teens attempted to pull an elderly woman from her car in Whangārei.

Police were called to King St in Kensington shortly after 10.30am on Monday, where four young males had attempted to pull the woman from her stationary car.

Fortunately, a passerby was quick to intervene and prevent the woman's car from being stolen by the youths.

Read More

A police spokesperson said she was unhurt during the ordeal.

Police are now investigating the attempted theft and ask anyone with information to contact them by phoning 105 and quoting reference number P049410093.

People can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.